Video Of Baby Elephant Being Accepted And Protected By A Herd Wins Internet

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens visit to lighten their mood and distract themselves from worries. One such adorable video is doing rounds on the internet, where a baby elephant can be seen running to greet a herd of elephants and their protective response is melting the hearts of netizens. In the video, that was shared by a Twitter handle 'HERD', a lone baby elephant apparently named Khanyisa runs towards a herd of stranger elephants to greet them in the morning and the protective response of the Jabulani herd and their welcoming nature is just 'beautiful' to watch. The video has garnered more than 1,500 views on Twitter since it was shared on June 10.

One user commented, "So nice to see how all the others are coming to check if she is well and staying around her in protection positions. After all the suffering in her beginning time of life, its very nice to see she has got a family now."

A stumble & a tumble as #babyelephant Khanyisa runs to greet the Jabulani herd in the morning. Their protective response is just beautiful. Even Somopane, an older bull picked up the pace!

See more soulful moments in our latest integration video:https://t.co/TkaBTHfzGe#Elephant pic.twitter.com/eEQcOdLfw5 — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) June 9, 2020

Very very concerned. Really it's a good sign of herd acceptance & protection — @asw2belle (@AnnSchroederWi2) June 9, 2020

People could learn so much from elephants with their kindness & attention to infants in their herd. They reacted to Khanyisa's stumble & tumble, just as humans do.

Lovely to see. 🇭🇲❤️😍 — MarcellevanSoest (@mvs5_marcelle) June 10, 2020

Beautiful 💕. — Deschu (@Deschu7) June 10, 2020

So in love with elephants — @creatornorth (@creatornorth) June 9, 2020

Another elephant video

In another video that was going viral last week, an elephant was recorded playing with a buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' was seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business. The elephant kicks the buffalo and runs away. The video was so adorable that it managed to garner over 8,700 views in just two hours of being shared on Twitter.

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

And he knows what it means to tease😇 pic.twitter.com/b2O7VFGZsm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

