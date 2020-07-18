Man Halts A Charging Elephant By Remaining Incredibly Calm; Watch

Social media is full of videos and images of animals that netizens visit to often distract themselves from all the negativity that flows on the internet. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently shared one such video of an elephant, where the giant according to him is communicating with the human in the clip at a 'different level'. In the video, one can see a tusker charging towards a man named Alan McSmith, an African safari guide, but suddenly stops looking at the calm nature of the human as he refuses to move. The animal is apparently influenced by the man's calm behaviour, who without making any physical contact makes the elephant do what he wants.

"Human & animals are capable of connecting at deeper levels...." Susanta captioned the post. The video has garnered more than 15,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter since it was shared on July 18. Netizens are impressed by the video as one user commented, "Our ancient sadhus did same in wild. Animals don't dare to come near them during meditation. It's mind power and micro emotions on the face." Another user wrote, "I had seen this vdo sometime back. Is this really a behavioral fact of elephants ?!? What if the elephant is a raging one - can it still control itself sensing calmness like this ??"

Human & animals are capable of connecting at deeper levels.... pic.twitter.com/E0WaxJvniW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 18, 2020

*above acts are done by professionals. Kindly don't enact this for showoff, tiktok, or impressing gals. Pachyderms can sense it and u will know WHOZ THE BOSS. Issued in Public Interest. — Samar (@Poly_Sage) July 18, 2020

Much more intelligent reaction than human beings!! Elephants are the best! — S Roy (@lightsailing) July 18, 2020

amazing cannot believe how both reacted — Nithesh Shetty (@Nithhhhesh) July 18, 2020

Practicising it may require a lot of guts, though😊 — Sunil Arab (@sunilarab) July 18, 2020

Incredible! — Bishow Parajuli (@BishowParajuli) July 18, 2020

'Mama gets angry'

A short clip showing an angry elephant mother with its child playing in the water for too long and then overturning the bucket recently took the internet by storm. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a six-second-long video on July 11 that showed the baby elephant splashing water in a black-coloured tub when the mother overturns the tub with its trunk prompting the baby elephant to stand calmly beside its mother. Nanda shared the video with a caption that such a situation ‘happens with all children’ and it went viral and garnered over 65.8k views with over seven thousand likes.

Happens with all kids!



Mama gets upset when child plays in water for a long time. pic.twitter.com/7uGszSdO4Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2020

