Karnataka: Cute Bond Between Baby Elephant And Trainer Wins Internet, Watch Video

A recently shared video depicting the bond between an orphaned elephant and its trainer has left netizens in awe. Shared on Twitter by ‘Zoos of Karnataka’, the clip shows Somu, the trainer walking along with Vedavathi, a rescued elephant calf. Since shared, the clip has captured everybody’s attention. While many have called the bond ‘cute’ others have taken the opportunity to voice against animal cruelty.

The nearly two-minute-long clip shows both Somu and Vedavathi leisurely strolling in the zoo as a person can be heard talking to Somu. However, what has amused the internet is the fact, that despite a long conversation, the baby tusker does not leave Somu’s side even for a second. As per the caption of the post, Somu has so far reared and raised five orphaned calves named Aishwarya, Kollegala, Madesh, Chamundi and the Vedavathi.

A follow-up post shows, Somu running with Vedavathi gleefully following her guardian. The zoo also revealed that that Vedavati loves walking and running and Somu takes her out, three times a day. As per the Zoo, the calf was 89 kilograms when she arrived and now was 110 kilograms.

#Vedavathi lives walking and running, #Somu takes around three times in a day. Look how she runs!!

'Dedicated animal keeper'

Since shared, the clip has received over 6.6 thousand views and a myriad of comments from curious people. While many netizens have saluted the Somu for his ‘fantastic Job’ Many have called the baby elephant as cute. Yet another questioned why was she being kept in a zoo instead of a sanctuary.

Soma is one the best committed dedicated animal keeper at mysore .I have learnt lot from him regarding hand rearing of wildlife. He is one of the best at Mysore Zoo. Hope is he permanent now — Dr Prayag H.S (@prayaghs) July 13, 2020

Such a lovely sight. Thank you for sharing — Roy Jay (@jayandroy) July 15, 2020

Why not sending her to sanctuary instead of keeping her in zoo? — Bhavik Rathod (@_bhavikrathod) July 14, 2020

Very cute, he is very lucky to carrying the calves, looking very very pretty, — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) July 13, 2020

Let's pray for long life this cute baby — Falcon (@Falcon00471097) July 14, 2020

