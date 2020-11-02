Taylor Swift's 'Only The Young' Viral Political Ad Gave Netizens The 'chills'

Taylor Swift lent her song Only the Young to a political ad supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign. This gave rise to a new spark in the Joe Biden vs Trump debate. Netizens couldn’t hold back their emotions and bombarded the post with several comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Taylor Swift’s 'Only The Young' used in Joe Biden’s campaign

The video took netizens by surprise as it is the first time that Taylor lent her voice for a political ad campaign. One of the citizens tweeted, “Sixty-year-old here in tears. I have so much faith in our young people. Please, please rise up and lead us where we need to go. You have so much rightful power if you’ll only use it! Thank you, Taylor Swift.” While another wrote, “Chills! Can’t wait to show this to my ten-year-old granddaughter! Thank you so much for sharing this.”

Most of the citizens thanked Taylor for doing her part, they wrote, “Love this! It’s so refreshing to see your Faves doing their part! Mad love & shout out” Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans’ reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Only The Young' in Joe Biden's campaign

This made me tear up! This is who we are #vote #onlytheyoung #BidenHarris2020 — Julie Panebianco (@juliewhitebread) October 30, 2020

Sixty year old here in tears. I have so much faith in our young people. Please, please rise up and lead us where we need to go. You have so much rightful power if you’ll only use it! Thank you Taylor Swift. — Lauren (@LillianLauren) October 30, 2020

69 years old here... I'm blubbering. I knew the kids would come through for us. Thank you @taylorswift13 and @RepSwalwell. #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica2020 — HelenWheels (@Mdjones1414) October 30, 2020

Chills! 😭

Can’t wait to show this to my ten-year-old granddaughter!

Thank you so much for sharing this. — EasternPainted🐢 (@lakegirllifer) October 30, 2020

Love this! It’s so refreshing to see your Faves doing their part! Mad love & shout out @taylorswift13 ❤️❤️❤️ @TSwiftNewsLA @TSwiftNZ — Monica Monroe (@monicamonroe) October 30, 2020

Thank you Taylor Swift. Thank you for all those who have voted and have had to fight to vote and have their vote counted. — Eliz (@ElizCab) October 30, 2020

Also Read: Harris Blasts Trump On COVID, Health Care

The representative of California Democratic Eric Swalwell took to Twitter to share a video in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He used Taylor Swift’s Only The Young to make the ad campaign more impactful. The song was released as part of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. The video was retweeted by Kamala Harris who took the opportunity to thank Taylor for her support. She wrote, “Thank You @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what’s at stake in this election”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election. https://t.co/T5EQO1GLnC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2020

Also Read: Martina Navratilova Slams US President Donald Trump's Election Campaign

On the other hand, Taylor took to Twitter to voice her opinion about why she is endorsing Joe Biden’s campaign this year. The crooner wrote, “I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.” Take a look at the tweet below.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Image Credits: Eric Swalwell Twitter handle

Also Read: Stevie Wonder Supports Joe Biden At Campaign Rally

Also Read: Taylor Swift Lends Her Song To A Political Ad In Support Of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.