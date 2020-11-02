Taylor Swift Lends Her Song To A Political Ad In Support Of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

As the US Presidential elections are just around the corner, many American celebrities have been trying their level best to raise awareness about the importance of voting in various creative ways. Now, global singing sensation Taylor Swift has also joined the bandwagon as she approved the use of her song 'Only The Young' in an advertisement that supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' bid for the US presidency. This is the first time miss Tay Tay has lent her song for a political ad campaign.

Kamala Harris thanks Taylor for showing netizens 'what's at stake in this election'

After endorsing Biden and Harris' ticket for the US elections 2020, Taylor Swift has lent one of her songs to their campaign for a new advertisement. A couple of days ago, a representative of California Democratic Eric Swalwell took to his Twitter handle to share a video in support of Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris. However, for making the ad campaign more impactful, Swalwell made use of Taylor Swift's song titled Only The Young along with quoting some lyrics from the heartfelt melody. The activism anthem of the pop star titled Only The Young was released earlier this year as a part of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Sharing the ad on his Twitter handle, the California Democratic representative thanked Swift as he wrote, "Up there's the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you,@taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! (sic)". Later, Kamala Harris retweeted the political ad and took the opportunity to thank the Blank Space crooner for her support and she tweeted, "Thank you@TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election." The 30-year-old also approved of the use of her song in the video as she later retweeted Kamala's tweet. For the unversed, it is the first time ever that the Grammy Award-winning singer has granted the permission of using any of her songs in a political ad campaign.

Check out Eric Swalwell and Kamala Harris' tweets below:

Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight.



Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election. https://t.co/T5EQO1GLnC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, after receiving major flak for not voicing her opinion during the 2016 US election, Taylor Swift took active participation in this year's election by publicly endorsing Joe Bidden. In an interview with V Magazine, Swift revealed why she'll be voting Biden for the president. Take a look:

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

