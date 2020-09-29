Tea Made With Coconut Milk Offends People; Netizens Say It's 'neither Chai Nor Latte'

A video showing the recipe of ‘chai latte’ using uncanny ingredients has taken the internet by a storm, leaving the netizens baffled. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of WebMD, the video shows a few bizarre ingredients being used to make chai and the Indian Twitter users do not seem to be happy about it. Disheartened and taken aback by the recipe, netizens have deemed this recipe as ‘abomination’.

New recipe for chai latte

The 51 seconds short video shows a step by step preparation method of the very famous chai. It starts with boiling 2 cups of water and then adding 3 black tea bags. Further, ingredients like cardamom, cloves, star anise and cinnamon sticks are added. Towards the end of the video, 2 most bizarre ingredients are added- unsweetened coconut milk and maple syrup. The video ends with showing the nutritions per serving, according to which the tea contains 1.5g fat, 10mg cholestrol, 0g fiber and 6g protein.

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

Uploaded on September 27, the video has gathered 1.5 million views. Criticizing the recipe, netizens bombarded the comment section. Few people have also Retweeted the video with their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one Twitter user wrote, "Please let us keep our nice things. And keep your damn maple syrup".

The recipe is fine tho but coconut milk is really pic.twitter.com/2RW01wzDEu — J for Joke; J for Judiciary (@snorlaxisbored) September 28, 2020

You can customise ANY FOOD the way you want and you can call it the way you want. Ignore these hurt snowflakes in the replies. — 🤦‍♂️ (@nervynetworks) September 28, 2020

Even for biryani I don’t add this much spices and Wth is with maple syrup — پربھا (@deepsealioness) September 28, 2020

And I just made some fame grilled whoppers. Happy to share the recipe upon request. :) pic.twitter.com/HbRUyQOwxz — Vikram Barhat (@vikrambarhath) September 28, 2020

Stop! The amount of spices you added is just insane, you ought to give just a bit of aroma and flavor to it not dump this whole load of spices in it!

If i ever made chai like this my family is going to literally disown and kick me out. — Nothin' On me❤ (@NajafRimsha) September 28, 2020

This is neither chai nor latte 🤢 https://t.co/1Zn1LHqpSx — Myth (@immythily) September 28, 2020

2020 is already worst !!! @WebMD why you did this !!



Unhappy chai lover https://t.co/XNotMRINky — Mon_key🙈🙉🙊._baat 🇮🇳 (@Monki_baat) September 28, 2020

U guys are so wrong for this https://t.co/zy2SRyoFsO — Shachi Pandya (@shachip17) September 28, 2020

🤮🤮🤮the color is as white as whoever made this video https://t.co/amAM8svKzc — v. (@patilnotpatel) September 28, 2020

Few days back, Ashish Shrivastav, a food blogger, agitated a section of the social media by introducing them to chocolate samosa pav. Ashish, who recently shared chocolate samosa pav recipe online has received the backlash from netizens. "I’m a chocoholic! But this is definitely a 'no no' for me," (sic) wrote a social media user. The video shared a few weeks ago has gone viral on the internet. Here's how the internet reacted to chocolate samosa pav.

