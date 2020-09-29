Video: CrossFit Enthusiast Aces Double-unders On Her Toes, Netizens Wonder ‘how’

A captivating footage of a CrossFitter acing the double under on her toes has mesmerized the internet. In a post on her Instagram handle, Vidushi Kumar, a CrossFit enthusiast, and a choreographer could be seen flaunting her athletics skills as she perfectly jumps a rope clad in a blue dress, with no shoes on, stringing the double under on toes as she rebounds higher with each jump. At one point in the slow-motion clip, she manages to retain body balance on her toes as she skips the rope to a marvelous height that virtually left the internet in gasps.

“Level up! Conditioning my ankles and toes to not feel a thing. Single and double under on pointe, secretly wondering, why Dush why?” Vidushi wrote in the caption of her video showcasing her extraordinary ‘rope-jump’ skills. While jumping the rope in sync with the stringing at an abominable height can get many people tripped up, Crossfit lover Vidushi performs the exercise on just barely her toes like a ninja. She can be seen taking the sloppy jumps Landin on toes, which otherwise, would be a very challenging task for many jumping the dubs. “Whoa,” a commenter wrote, lost for words at the girl’s rope revolutionary skill. “My god,” said another, while others poured the applauds emoticon in the comments.

Internet at a loss of words

Internet was awestruck at how smoothly the girl performed one of the most challenging jump rope exercises that seemed toe-numbing. And yet, the CrossFit aficionado can be seen taking the double under in a row on her toes without even getting hurt. “Good energy,” one said, appreciating her jumps with no pausing between the spins. “Howwww,” responded other. “More power to you girl,” wrote one other commenter. "Girl u are amazing," complimented another.

