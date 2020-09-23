Food Blogger Shares Chocolate Samosa Pav Online; Internet Reprimands Him Asking 'But Why?'

Ashish Shrivastav, a food blogger, seems to have agitated a section of the social media by introducing them to chocolate samosa pav. Ashish, who recently shared chocolate samosa pav recipe online has received the backlash from netizens. "I’m a chocoholic! But this is definitely a 'no no' for me," (sic) wrote a social media user. The video shared a few weeks ago has gone viral on the internet. Here's how the internet reacted to chocolate samosa pav.

Check out Chocolate samosa pav viral video:

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Viral Video Sparks Off Meme Fest, Twitterati Says 'Sorry Eyes'

Internet reacts to chocolate samosa pav viral video

Also Read | Parrot Football Practice Video Goes Viral; Netizens Call Brazilian Footballer 'chosen One'

Also Read | Chimpanzee Expressing Gratitude With A Hug In Viral Video Is All Sorts Of Sweet; Watch

From time to time, several dishes surprise netizens with its bizarre food combination. A few months ago, a social media user's weird food combination also went viral. A Twitter user combined Maggi (instant noodles) with Makki Ki Roti, which led to hilarious reactions from the netizens. Sharing a photo online, the user wrote: "Makki ki roti with maggi."(sic)

Makki ki roti with maggiðŸ¤¤ pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Viral Video Of Toddler Running For Protection Towards Dog Makes Netizens Go "aww"

The bizarre food combination attracted hilarious reactions from the internet. "Bhagwan se darr," said a Twitter user. Meanwhile, another user expressed utter disgust and said, "Saath main sambhar bhi khatee to aur bhi accha lagta." (sic) Here's how the internet reacted to the weird food combination of Maggi and Makki Ki Roti.

Netizens react to weird food combos

Bhagwan se darrðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Pahadi_Mundu (@MunduPahadi) April 2, 2020

ye kuch tufani sa lag raha hai ðŸ¤£ — â™•James Bond ðŸ´‍â˜ ï¸ (@imjamebond) April 2, 2020

The disrespect to saag ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ — Sharry (@satinder_s10) April 2, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.