Teacher's Day Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Reel-life & Real-life Bollywood Teachers

Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan. As Teachers' Day is just around the corner, here's a fun Teachers' Day quiz with a Bollywood twist for all the cinephiles out there. You are a true blue Hindi film fanatic if you can answer all these questions based on the reel-life and real-life Bollywood teachers correctly:

1) Rani Mukerji's character, Naina Matur, in the film 'Hichki' is an aspiring teacher who suffers from which disorder since her childhood?

Down Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Tourette syndrome

Angelman Syndrome

2) Which beloved person does Aamir Khan's character Nikumbh Sir in 'Taare Zameen Par' invite as the Chief Guest at the school's painting contest?

His mother

His teacher

Ishaan's mother

People from his orphanage

3) Late Rishi Kapoor played the Dean of St. Teresa's High School in which coming-of-age rom-com drama film?

Udaan

Gippi

Student of the Year

Nil Battey Sannata

4) Which special ability does Boman Irani's character Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka 'Virus' as a strict college director have in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'?

Ability to write with both his hands

Ability to manipulate other's dreams

Ability to sense someone's desire

Ability to remember everything perfectly

5) Hrithik Roshan plays the role of which real-life mathematics educator in Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30'?

Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Jayanta Kumar Ghosh

Veeravalli S. Varadarajan

Anand Kumar

6) In 'Main Hoon Na', Sushmita Sen's character Miss Chandni Chopra teaches which subject?

Maths

Chemistry

English

History

7) Which real-life dance teacher trained Madhuri Dixit in some of the most iconic Bollywood songs of her career like 'Dola Re Dola', 'Ek Do Teen', and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' to name a few?

Farah Khan

Geeta Kapoor

Saroj Khan

Vaibhavi Merchant

8) Which subjects does Shahid Kapoor teach in Milind Ukey's drama film 'Paathshaala'?

Maths and Science

English and Music

History and Geography

Chemistry and Biology

9) Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan play the roles of university professors in which film?

Kurbaan

Agent Vinod

Tashan

Omkara

10) Archana Puran Singh as the iconic Ms. Braganza taught which subject at St. Xavier's College in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'?

Chemistry

History

English

Music

Answers:

Tourette syndrome His teacher Student of the Year The ability to write with both his hands Anand Kumar Chemistry Saroj Khan English Kurbaan English

