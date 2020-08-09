Teacher's Unique Technique Of Teaching Students During Online Class Wins Applaud

There is a famous saying ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and one can easily understand with picture shared by Monica Yadav an educator. In the picture, a teacher is seen using a refrigerator tray to teach students online, where she has kept the mobile’s camera side on the transparent panel of the refrigerator tray, and under it, she is writing. This great Indian jugaad is doing rounds on twitter. Sharing this twitter post-Monica Yadav writes “A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online”.

People are giving immense respect to the endeavor done by the teacher. One netizen shared his old experience when he was studying engineering and used this technique for doing engineering drawing. Some other netizens also pointed at the sad state of teachers, who are not provided the right equipment for online classes.

Twitter Lauds

We used to do this 25 years ago in our engineering days. I am sure her husband is an #Engineer #GT #EngineeringCollegeDays #CollegeLife pic.twitter.com/Silm3tNBZw — QGuy (@QGuy11) August 9, 2020

My highest respects to the teaching community. I hv always been blessed with good teachers. They have had a major role to play in who I am today — Kamalrukh Kahn (@kamalrukhkhan) August 9, 2020

For education, We need Innovative India...

Not digital India... Great idea Mam — Shiv (@shiva4you4) August 8, 2020

Respect for this teacher. The students surely are privileged to have her. — Sahil Chauhan (@1_53am) August 8, 2020

See the dedication she has towards her job!!!

Respect💐 — CHAKRADHAR TRIPATHI (@cdt_2313) August 8, 2020

With around 4000 likes and more than 470 likes photo is creating a buzz on twitter. People are saluting teacher and her creative mind which made easy for her to take an online class. This innovation left many wondering.

(Image Credit-Twitter/MonicaYadav)

