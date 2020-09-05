Teacher's Day: PM Modi, President Kovind Pay Tribute To Dr S Radhakrishnan

On the occasion of Teacher's Day in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contributions and hard work of the teachers and paid tribute to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote, "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teacher's Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

READ | Teachers' Day 2020: Netizens Share Heartfelt Posts, Say 'teachers Change Students' Life'

Amit Shah and other leaders greet on Teacher's Day

On Teacher's Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his warm wishes on Twitter. Paying tributes to the former President Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti, Shah tweeted, "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On Teachers Day, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls."

Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.



On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. pic.twitter.com/yPIEkT96dQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020



Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and saluted all the teachers on Teacher's Day. He said that "we have learned a lot" through the blessings of our teachers, counsellors, and parents.

Teachers have a vital and unique role in our lives. They inspire us, guide us, and help shape our lives. On this #TeachersDay , let us take a moment and thank all our teachers for their efforts and dedication in making us who we are today.#OurTeachersOurHeroes#TeachersFromIndia pic.twitter.com/FTvtUB6rFk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 5, 2020

READ | Happy Teachers' Day Status And Images To Share On This Special Occasion

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 131st birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kovind also posted a picture of him paying the tribute on Twitter and he also conferred the National Teachers' Awards on the occasion. A total of 46 teachers from across the country were awarded in a virtual ceremony. In his tweet, he wrote, "On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values and inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge, and to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building." Watch the award ceremony here.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #TeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/MrvoV1hsmg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2020

READ | Teachers’ Day 2020: Top Bollywood Films About Teachers You Must Watch

Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an extraordinary teacher

Teacher's Day is celebrated in the memory of former President, Dr S. Radhakrishnan. He was born on September 5, 1888. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders paid tribute to the exceptional teacher and mentor and acknowledged the contributions of the teachers. In 1954, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was awarded the highest civilian honour - Bharat Ratna for his extraordinary contributions in the field of education. In the year 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teacher's Day on the birth anniversary of Dr S. Radhakrishnan started to honour him and the teaching fraternity.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Recovers After Post-COVID Care At AIIMS; To Be Discharged Soon