Diploma Courses After 10th: Best Courses For Students To Opt After 10th Class; See List

After students give their 10th class board examinations, they need to make an important decision about their career. Besides choosing among Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, students also opt for the best courses to aim for a particular industry. So, students opt for short term or diploma courses after passing out of class 10th. It gives them skills and trains to prepare for their profession. So, we have listed diploma courses after 10th that they can opt. Check out some of them:

Diploma courses after 10th

Art teacher diploma courses

There are various institutes in the country which provide Art teacher diploma courses after 10th class. The two-year program trains students in the fundamental principles of design experience. So, they can complete a Diploma in Art Teaching to become a teacher in the same subject.

Commercial Art diploma courses

It is among the two to three-year diploma courses that allow students to grasp the concept of selling goods as well as services. Moreover, it is not similar to fine arts. So, students who complete this course can get jobs in various sectors such as advertising, art studios, fashion houses, among other places. If they want to study ahead, candidates can also opt for Bachelor of Fine Arts through Lateral Entry process.

Diploma in Stenography

Among different diploma courses after 10th class, this one helps students in performing clerical duties and will equip them to take short-hand dictations. So, they will have a better scope to secure a job in stenography. They can get opportunities in public or government as well as private sectors.

Diploma in 3D animation

After 10th course list also consists of Diploma in 3D animation. The one-and-a-half to two year-course enables students to gather information and skills related to the subject. It is among the best courses to help candidates to focus on their career as an animator. As they finish their diploma courses, students can seek jobs in animation companies. Moreover, the scope for skilled people is higher.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

Diploma courses in engineering

Numerous colleges in the country offer diploma courses in engineering. It is among the most common and best courses that students can opt for. Interested students can choose among various branches of engineering to go for the three-year course. After the completion, candidates can seek opportunities in the same field. They can also opt for higher studies by filling the forms for B. Tech via Lateral Entry mode.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%