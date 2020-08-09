GK Questions 2020 For August 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
1. The president can be removed from his office before the expiry of his normal term only on the recommendation of --------------.
2. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.
3. The islands with coral covered surfaces in Bay of Bengal are --------------.
4. The method that cannot be used for removing permanent hardness of water is -------------.
5. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?
6. The Shimla Convention is an agreement that sets -------------.
7. The new committee system constitutes an improvement over the earlier committee system in so far as --------------.
8. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?
9. Within the transporting medium, transport can occur by ---.
10. The following are the half-lives of four active isotopes. Which one of the following is the most dangerous to handle?
11. Which state gives Mewar award?
12. Which of the following events took place in the Cenozoic era?
13. The members of the State Public Service Commission are appointed by the -----------.
14. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with --------.
15. The length of the day is determined in ----------.
16. The gas used for artificial ripening of green fruit is --------.
17. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?
18. The oldest oil field in India is the ____ field, in ____.
19. The president can assign any of the functions of the union government to the state government ---------.
20. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?
21. The hot, dry wind on the east or leeward side of the Rocky Mountains (North America) is called ----------------.
22. Zone refining is used for the purification of -------.
23. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ------------.
24. Unlike other parts of the Indian Coast, the fishing industry has not developed along the Saurashtra coast because of ------.
25. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?
26. The islands of Seychelles are located in the -----------.
27. The main chemical constituent of the oil of cardamom which is responsible for the flavour of this oil is --------.
28. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is -----------.
29. The mountain building in the Himalayas began -----------------.
30. The molecule which has the highest percentage of ionic character among the following is ---------------.
1. The president can be removed from his office before the expiry of his normal term only on the recommendation of --------------.
Answer- the two Houses of Parliament
2. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.
Answer- Medicine
3. The islands with coral covered surfaces in the Bay of Bengal are --------------.
Answer- Nicobar islands
4. The method that cannot be used for removing permanent hardness of water is -------------.
Answer- boiling
5. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?
Answer- Param Vir Chakra
6. The Shimla Convention is an agreement that sets -------------.
Answer- the boundary between India and Tibet
7. The new committee system constitutes an improvement over the earlier committee system in so far as --------------.
Answer- it enables the Parliament to examine the grants of all the ministries and departments in detail
8. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?
Answer- 1917
9. Within the transporting medium, transport can occur by ---.
Answer- All of the above
10. The following are the half-lives of four active isotopes. Which one of the following is the most dangerous to handle?
Answer- 0.01 minute
11. Which state gives Mewar award?
Answer- Rajasthan
12. Which of the following events took place in the Cenozoic era?
Answer- Formation of the Rockies, India collides with Asia and the formation of the Himalayas and the Alps
13. The members of the State Public Service Commission are appointed by the -----------.
Answer- governor
14. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with --------.
Answer- Subramanian
15. The length of the day is determined in ----------.
Answer- astronomical units
16. The gas used for artificial ripening of green fruit is --------.
Answer- ethylene
17. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
18. The oldest oil field in India is the ____ field, in ____.
Answer- Digboi, Assam
19. The president can assign any of the functions of the union government to the state government ---------.
Answer- in consultation with the government of the state in consultation with the government of the state
20. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?
Answer- Government Service
21. The hot, dry wind on the east or leeward side of the Rocky Mountains (North America) is called ----------------.
Answer- the Chinook
22. Zone refining is used for the purification of -------.
Answer- Ge
23. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ------------.
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
24. Unlike other parts of the Indian Coast, the fishing industry has not developed along the Saurashtra coast because of ------.
Answer- of overwhelming dependence on agriculture and animal husbandry
25. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?
Answer- G. Pant Memorial Society
26. The islands of Seychelles are located in the -----------.
Answer- Indian Ocean
27. The main chemical constituent of the oil of cardamom which is responsible for the flavour of this oil is --------.
Answer- cineole
28. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is -----------.
Answer- Vishwanathan Anand
29. The mountain building in the Himalayas began -----------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
30. The molecule which has the highest percentage of ionic character among the following is ---------------.
Answer- HF
