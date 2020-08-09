GK Questions 2020 For August 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

Top GK Questions for August 09, 2020

1. The president can be removed from his office before the expiry of his normal term only on the recommendation of --------------.

the Supreme Court

the chief justice of India

council of ministers

the two Houses of Parliament

2. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.

Music

Journalism

Medicine

Environment

3. The islands with coral covered surfaces in Bay of Bengal are --------------.

Andaman islands

Nicobar islands

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

4. The method that cannot be used for removing permanent hardness of water is -------------.

adding sodium carbonate

distillation

adding caustic soda

boiling

5. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?

Param Vishishtat Seva Medal

Param Vir Chakra

Kirti Chakra

Vir Chakra

6. The Shimla Convention is an agreement that sets -------------.

Shimla as a tourist spot

Shimla as the capital of Himachal Pradesh

the boundary between India and Tibet

None of the above

7. The new committee system constitutes an improvement over the earlier committee system in so far as --------------.

it assures representation to all the political parties in proportion to their strength in the Parliament

it enables the Parliament to examine the grants of all the ministries and departments in detail

it enables the Parliament to accept the demands of various ministries without scrutiny

None of the above

8. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?

1917

1918

1922

1928

9. Within the transporting medium, transport can occur by ---.

suspension

solution and traction

solution

All of the above

10. The following are the half-lives of four active isotopes. Which one of the following is the most dangerous to handle?

3 billion years

100 years

0.01 minute

13 days

11. Which state gives Mewar award?

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

Rajasthan

12. Which of the following events took place in the Cenozoic era?

Formation of the Rockies, India collides with Asia and the formation of the Himalayas and the Alps

Formation of the Appalachians and central European mountains

Splitting of India from the Antarctic

Breaking up of Pangaea

13. The members of the State Public Service Commission are appointed by the -----------.

chief minister

chief justice

governor

vice-president

14. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with --------.

Sathish Dawan

Subramanian

Grameen Bank of Bangladesh

World Health Organisation

15. The length of the day is determined in ----------.

astronomical units

solar terms

length of the hours

None of the above

16. The gas used for artificial ripening of green fruit is --------.

ethylene

ethane

carbon dioxide

acetylene

17. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?

V. Raman

Rajiv Gandhi

Rabindranath Tagore

Mother Teresa

18. The oldest oil field in India is the ____ field, in ____.

Ankleshwar, Gujarat

Bombay High, Maharashtra

Nawagam, Gujarat

Digboi, Assam

19. The president can assign any of the functions of the union government to the state government ---------.

in consultation with the chief justice of India

in consultation with the state governor

in his discretion

in consultation with the government of the state

20. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?

Literature

Community Welfare

Government Service

Journalism

21. The hot, dry wind on the east or leeward side of the Rocky Mountains (North America) is called ----------------.

the Chinook

the Sirocco

the Harmattan

the Loo

22. Zone refining is used for the purification of -------.

Au

Ge

Ag

Cu

23. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ------------.

Mother Teresa

V. Raman

Rabindranath Tagore

Sarojini Naidu

24. Unlike other parts of the Indian Coast, the fishing industry has not developed along the Saurashtra coast because of ------.

there are few indentions suitable for fishing

of overwhelming dependence on agriculture and animal husbandry

the seawater is relatively more saline

of industrial development leading to widespread pollution of the coastal area

25. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?

Jamanlal Bajaj Foundation

Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies

G. Pant Memorial Society

R. Birla samara Kosh

26. The islands of Seychelles are located in the -----------.

Arctic Ocean

Atlantic Ocean

Indian Ocean

Pacific Ocean

27. The main chemical constituent of the oil of cardamom which is responsible for the flavour of this oil is --------.

cineole

engenol

geraniol

limonene

28. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is -----------.

Vishwanathan Anand

Leander Peas

Kapil Dev

Limba Ram

29. The mountain building in the Himalayas began -----------------.

about 45 million years ago

when the continental plates of India and Eurasia converged on each other

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

30. The molecule which has the highest percentage of ionic character among the following is ---------------.

HI

HF

HCI

HBr

GK 2020 Answer

1. The president can be removed from his office before the expiry of his normal term only on the recommendation of --------------.

Answer- the two Houses of Parliament

2. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.

Answer- Medicine

3. The islands with coral covered surfaces in the Bay of Bengal are --------------.

Answer- Nicobar islands

4. The method that cannot be used for removing permanent hardness of water is -------------.

Answer- boiling

5. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?

Answer- Param Vir Chakra

6. The Shimla Convention is an agreement that sets -------------.

Answer- the boundary between India and Tibet

7. The new committee system constitutes an improvement over the earlier committee system in so far as --------------.

Answer- it enables the Parliament to examine the grants of all the ministries and departments in detail

8. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?

Answer- 1917

9. Within the transporting medium, transport can occur by ---.

Answer- All of the above

10. The following are the half-lives of four active isotopes. Which one of the following is the most dangerous to handle?

Answer- 0.01 minute

11. Which state gives Mewar award?

Answer- Rajasthan

12. Which of the following events took place in the Cenozoic era?

Answer- Formation of the Rockies, India collides with Asia and the formation of the Himalayas and the Alps

13. The members of the State Public Service Commission are appointed by the -----------.

Answer- governor

14. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with --------.

Answer- Subramanian

15. The length of the day is determined in ----------.

Answer- astronomical units

16. The gas used for artificial ripening of green fruit is --------.

Answer- ethylene

17. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

18. The oldest oil field in India is the ____ field, in ____.

Answer- Digboi, Assam

19. The president can assign any of the functions of the union government to the state government ---------.

Answer- in consultation with the government of the state in consultation with the government of the state

20. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?

Answer- Government Service

21. The hot, dry wind on the east or leeward side of the Rocky Mountains (North America) is called ----------------.

Answer- the Chinook

22. Zone refining is used for the purification of -------.

Answer- Ge

23. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ------------.

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

24. Unlike other parts of the Indian Coast, the fishing industry has not developed along the Saurashtra coast because of ------.

Answer- of overwhelming dependence on agriculture and animal husbandry

25. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?

Answer- G. Pant Memorial Society

26. The islands of Seychelles are located in the -----------.

Answer- Indian Ocean

27. The main chemical constituent of the oil of cardamom which is responsible for the flavour of this oil is --------.

Answer- cineole

28. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is -----------.

Answer- Vishwanathan Anand

29. The mountain building in the Himalayas began -----------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

30. The molecule which has the highest percentage of ionic character among the following is ---------------.

Answer- HF

