'Mask On': Tennis Player Adil Kalyanpur's Rap About COVID-19 Awareness Breaks Internet

As India continues to brave the coronavirus pandemic, a new rap highlighting the importance of masks is doing rounds of the internet. Created by Tennis play Adil Kalyanpur, the new age rap aims to start a ‘masking moment’ in the country. The coronavirus advisory rap, which came as India reported another 48,916 cases, is being showered with plaudits across all social media platforms.

Initially shared on YouTube, Kalyanpur’s rap starts by asking users “where’s your mask?” The little over two and a half minute rap then points out to people thinking that the pandemic was over despite surging cases. In the ‘Rap for impact’, Kalyanpur explains how corona had yet not gone and people should not let down their guards. It also highlights that the coronavirus infection was beatable, only if people take right measures like masking and covering faces.

'What's the point?'

In addition to wearing masks, the rap also focuses on other safety measures such as staying at a ‘safe distance’ from people, washing hands and “staying away from some pleasures.”. Kalyanpuri, who adopted the stage name ‘A-Kal’ also emphasises on wearing it the masks properly asking “what’s point of the mask?” if it wasn’t covering the nose. Since shared, the energetic rap has been viewed over 21, 393 views.

In addition, it racked up hundreds of comments. “If it’s down by the neck, what’s the point of the mask?”, wrote one user while another wrote, “carry on your rapping skills are good” Yet another comment read, “wow mind-blowing,u did like a professional.” “Good one.. u rocked it!!! however, say NO to Mask with ‘valve” wrote another.

This comes as India's total COVID cases rose to 12,38,635 on July 25. There are 4,26,167 cases which are active while 7,82,607 have recovered. According to the latest figures from Union Health Ministry, a total of 29,861 people have died so far. In latest update, Himachal Pradesh's case tally rose to 1992 with 818 actives, 1146 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

