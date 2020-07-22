Terrifying video shows woman fall while escaping charging bison. Watch

A terrifying video shows a woman tripping in front of charging bison. The video, that is now giving goosebumps to people online, shows a woman in a near-death situation while escaping an apparent attack by bison. The incident, which happened at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, US-made headlines after a video of it started circulating on YouTube.

'Play dead'

The 43-second clip begins by showing the tourists at the National Park running for their lives after two fully grown bison start charging towards them. However, while running, one of them trips and falls to the ground. Following which, the woman immediately lies flat on the ground as other scared tourists start yelling, ‘play dead'.

Surprisingly, one of the two bison immediately backtracks while the other stops just beside the woman. The large mammal then sniffs around a bit before running away as other tourists approach to rescue her. While the video has been viewed over 1,642,481 times on Youtube, it has received a bandwagon of comments on Twitter.

Read: US: Yellowstone Park To Reconsider Controversial Bison Plan

Read: Elon Musk Says Neuralink's Capability To Cure Mental Illness Is 'great And Terrifying'

Bisons have honour. Will not attack a female, especially one that has fallen to the ground. — Raj Nair (@RajNair86700576) July 22, 2020

cant imagine her state of mind for those few seconds whch stretched like eternity... — AnitA (@45c55a9bc96e4f7) July 22, 2020

Life saving trick. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) July 22, 2020

About 50 ft away from my campsite at Yellowstone there’s a bison taking a nap. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vYSoNZz1Zc — Dave Lee (@heydave7) July 14, 2020

Read: China: Terrifying Videos Of Tornado Wreaking Havoc In Xilinhot Break Internet

Read: Wild Bison To Be Reintroduced In UK's Woodlands After They Vanished 6,000 Years Ago

This comes as Federal officials in US plan to reconsider how they manage Yellowstone National Park’s famous wild bison herds following longstanding complaints about thousands of the animals that have been killed by hunters and agencies as they attempted to migrate into Montana.

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, recently, outlined the plans in court documents filed. The move came in a lawsuit challenging a federal-state agreement that has governed the management of the animals, also known as buffalo, since 2000.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.