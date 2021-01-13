Tesla Makes India Debut; Netizens Welcome Elon Musk With Memes And Jokes

US electric car manufacturer Tesla is all set to make its India debut with an R&D unit already set up in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. Ever since the news broke out, Tesla surged to the top trend in India as people on social media welcomed the electric vehicle giant with open arms. Earlier, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa posted, and then deleted, a tweet welcoming Elon Musk to India as he wished him "all the very best".

Netizens took the opportunity to flood the internet with memes and jokes related to Tesla's India entry. While many car enthusiasts were happy about the news, some even mocked India's poor infrastructure, such as bad roads and almost zero visibility of car chargers, as they remained pessimistic about the prospect of green transportation in the country.

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/HAdFq66KqE — Hitesh (@Hiteshsaini7990) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia

elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia come to bangalore new register company



Le indian car company ~ pic.twitter.com/gJ5d9pZJrt — Ajay uikey (@Ajayuik08520982) January 13, 2021

Tesla's India entry was due this year

The Elon Musk-owned company has registered its Indian subsidiary Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru on January 8. Tesla's India entry was due this year as Musk had informally announced on Twitter while replying to a user's query. Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had also confirmed that Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021. According to reports, the company is also in talks with other states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh to set-up the Tesla plant.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently became the world's richest person thanks to his electric car company Tesla. Musk dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from the top spot as his car company reported $42 billion of gains in the share market.

