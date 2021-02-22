Texas Couple Opens Home To Stranded Delivery Driver, Who Was Stuck In Freezing Weather

In a heartwarming incident, a couple helped a delivery driver Chelsea Timmons when her car went out of control and she was left stranded in Texas. After the winter storm temperatures plunged and left the state in devastating conditions. The deadly storm has crashed power supplies and people are struggling with no heat and electricity. In her Facebook post, Chelsea mentioned that had been delivering groceries in Austin to make some extra money as her goal was to do some runs in the morning and head home around noon.

'What a blessing'

When her vehicle began sliding down an icy Texas driveway, fortunately, Chelsea landed into a flower bed. Chelsea wrote, “Luckily I didn’t have enough momentum to cause damage. I was safe, car was undamaged, their property was safe... but that tree was a goner! I unloaded groceries and informed them of the situation. I was able to get my car turned around but the slope was COVERED in ice and my wheels just spun and my car slide back down attempted after attempt. We decided to call a tow truck and not risk damage to my car or their Home!”. The couple on whose flowerbed Chelsea had landed, invited her to wait indoors till the American Automobile Association (AAA) truck arrived.

The AAA said that it would be an hour or 2 for a truck to arrive. The couple agreed to let her wait inside. However, hours passed but there was no sign of AAA. Repeatedly made calls to AAA with no answers given. Finally, around 6pm AAA said my location was “inaccessible due to current conditions”, wrote Chelsea.

She even tried getting an Uber or Taxi to get to a nearby hotel. However, everything was inaccessible. As time passed, conditions worsened. To Chelsea’s good luck, the couple offered her to stay in their guest bedroom. Chelsea wrote, “These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night! Not only that but cooked me a STEAK DINNER! definitely not how I imagined my Valentine’s Day!”. Also, due to extreme weather conditions, Chelsea had to stay there for over five days. Taking to her official Facebook handle, she shared a few images of her experience. Let’s have a look.

On reading the story, netizens took to the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Wonderful couple . God knew you needed a sign that love, faith, hope are still around you . You are blessed!". Another person wrote, "Great couple! God bless them. This is exactly what America needs not hate and division and those who encourage it".

