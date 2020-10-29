Thai Dog Becomes 'overnight Sensation' After Drunk Man Adopts It From Street; See Pics

A tale of an abandoned stray dog at Bangkok’s local restaurant adopted by a drunk Thai man who later dognapped her and transformed the stray canine into an overnight social media influencer has stunned the internet. Yutthaphum “Boom” Kaewekhem brought the stray pooch home after he grabbed her off the streets into his car in a video that he shared on his Instagram page that flaunts close to 90k followers. The lucky pup that struggled out of the clutches of Boom at first, is now a fashionista that owns a Facebook page and is a fast pal with the Thai man.

Users intrigued at the story

Boom has been a regular customer of Moo Ka Ta or BBQ buffet around Saimai neighbourhood according to a local Thai Daily The smart Local. On the night of 2nd October 2020, the man, intoxicated visited the restaurant and adopted a random dog casually strolling on the pedestrians' walk. In the clip that he shared on Instagram, the Thai man can be seen carrying the pooch to his automobile. Next morning, the man is confused as he watches the pooch explore his home, eventually deciding to adopt the stray animal. The clip amassed 57K likes and 54K shares as users were intrigued at the story of the Thai dog influencer. Now that the dog and boom live together, Boom named the dog Moo Ta, inspired by the place where he picked it. The dog is now an internet sensation as it is often seen attired in fashionable clothing with shades on and often travels around the world with its master.

Good morning. Food for Madam Ta. Today I'm going to take a private plane to eat around. I don't like the traffic jam. I have to take a private plane,” reads one of the posts on the influencer pooch’s Facebook post. The popular dog was also seen attending Thailand’s Dog Show 2020 where he was the guest of honour at the event. The pooch also has a Youtube channel where her owner posts videos of the beloved dog.

