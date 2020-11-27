Thanksgiving 2020: Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry Pose With Kids In Adorable Family Photo

As the NBA's shortest offseason continues, players have taken to celebrating Thanksgiving without games scheduled around the holiday. Stars listed what they have been grateful for in their messages, looking forward to next year. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry chose to wish his fans via Instagram. The 32-year-old had a long message to deliver, making sure to list everything that he is thankful for.

Steph Curry family poses for adorable pictures Warriors star shared on Thanksgiving

"Thankful today and every day. Ups and down. All times. Behind these amazing smiles, there’s so much to be thankful for," Curry wrote. However, the three-time NBA champion accepted that everyone has room to grow and many lessons to learn. He thanked Ayesha Curry – his wife and best friend.

He mentioned his children, and how grateful he is to have become a parent, aware that his children let him appreciate the beauty in life. "Thankful God has blessed me beyond belief and my ultimate goal is to praise and honour him in all I do". Curry, like everyone else, agreed that 2020 has been "wild", but one can learn to appreciate the bad and good times.

Ayesha too shared multiple photos from the same photo on Instagram. "Last one... I just love them!" she wrote after posting a series of photos, each featuring Curry or her three children. Throughout the pandemic, both Curry and Ayesha have chosen Instagram to share glimpses of their lives, often doting over their children or each other.

The couple has also donated throughout the past few months, providing COVID-19 relief for surrounding areas. Curry started with COVID-19 awareness posts while moving to support the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death. Both of them also chose to support Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for the US Election, campaigning online before election day.

Curry missed most of the 2019-20 NBA season. He broke his hand last October, four games into the season. While he made a return in March, the league went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Warriors subsequently missed their playoffs, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with both Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined (ACL tear).

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)