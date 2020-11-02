'That's What I Do': Barack Obama Shoots A Perfect Three-pointer On Biden Campaign Trail

Former US President Barack Obama, who is on the campaign trail with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden casually decided to try his hands at basketball. Proving to be a "baller", the former President swished a corner three-pointer at a Flint, Michigan, gym on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Obama posted a video where the 59-year-old is seen in the usual game mode. He was passed a basketball as he was leaving the gym. Obama casually took aim with his face mask on and sunk the shot. While walking out of the gym, he turned around and said, "That's what I do."

It may be noted that the former President is one of the closest political friends to the basketball fraternity in the country. Additionally, Obama is a bit of a basketball player himself as he played during his school days as well as whilst holding political office. He is even known for casually shooting a three-pointer in front of the American troops in Kuwait.

READ: RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB preview

READ: Joe Biden looks to restore, expand Obama administration policies

Netizens react

Marvelled by Obama's basketball skills, Netizens took to Twitter and hailed the former for being the "coolest" leader ever. Biden campaign's media director, Olivia Raisner, also shared the same clip. Her caption was, "so this was absolutely insane." The clip went viral as soon as it was posted and garnered over 14 million views on the microblogging site.

I could watch this a thousand times and still love it. Not just the shot by Obama but Biden yelling “all net” ❣️ — Stanley E Fairchild (@StanEFairchild) November 1, 2020

Can someone from the US explain to me why this guy isn’t allowed to be running for Pres again? — Michael Lydford (@mikelydford) November 1, 2020

Here ladies and gentlemen is the world’s coolest ever leader — Goose Will (@willgoose) October 31, 2020

so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020

What a great age in which we live... — Rupert Burton (@SchemeGenius) November 1, 2020

READ: 'Did no one attend his birthday as kid?': Obama mocks Trump's 'obsession' with big crowds

READ: Warriors coach Kerr votes, then works Chase Center drop spot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.