RBE Vs SSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

Coosur Real Betis (RBE) will face San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC (SSG) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday, October 31 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Polideportivo San Pablo in Seville. Here is our RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and RBE vs SSG Dream11 team.
By losing to Real Madrid in their last game, Coosur Real Betis have slipped to the 17th position of the Spanish Liga ACB table with -52 points. James Feldeine and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning only one and losing six. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC, on the other hand, have the same win-loss record as RBE but are at the basement spot (19th).
Pablo Almazan, Tobias Borg, T.J. Campbell, Obi Enechionyia, James Feldeine, Ryan Harrow, Nicholas Kay, Ibrahim Magassa, Youssou Ndoye, Mamadou Niang, Yakuba Ouattara, Nick Spires, Michael Torres
Lorenzo Cugini, Johnny Dee, Jaime Echenique, Lucas Faggiano, Brandone Francis, William Magarity, Mikel Motos, Viny Okouo, Julen Olaizola, Xabi Oroz, Dino Radoncic, Jan Span, Pere Tomas
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Coosur Real Betis are the favourites to win the game.
🚨 ¡Sigue en DIRECTO la rueda de prensa de Curro Segura previa al partido ante el @gipuzkoabasket!— Coosur Real Betis (@RealBetisBasket) October 30, 2020
➡ https://t.co/8obxJNzfyQ#CoosurBetis #LigaEndesa
