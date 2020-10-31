RBE Vs SSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

Coosur Real Betis (RBE) will face San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC (SSG) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday, October 31 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Polideportivo San Pablo in Seville. Here is our RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and RBE vs SSG Dream11 team.

RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction: RBE vs SSG Dream11 team and preview

By losing to Real Madrid in their last game, Coosur Real Betis have slipped to the 17th position of the Spanish Liga ACB table with -52 points. James Feldeine and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning only one and losing six. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC, on the other hand, have the same win-loss record as RBE but are at the basement spot (19th).

RBE vs SSG live: RBE vs SSG schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Polideportivo San Pablo in Seville, Spain

RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

RBE vs SSG Dream11: Coosur Real Betis squad

Pablo Almazan, Tobias Borg, T.J. Campbell, Obi Enechionyia, James Feldeine, Ryan Harrow, Nicholas Kay, Ibrahim Magassa, Youssou Ndoye, Mamadou Niang, Yakuba Ouattara, Nick Spires, Michael Torres

RBE vs SSG Dream11: San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC squad

Lorenzo Cugini, Johnny Dee, Jaime Echenique, Lucas Faggiano, Brandone Francis, William Magarity, Mikel Motos, Viny Okouo, Julen Olaizola, Xabi Oroz, Dino Radoncic, Jan Span, Pere Tomas

RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Coosur Real Betis: James Feldeine, Pablo Almazan, Youssou Ndoye

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC: Lucas Faggiano, Xabi Oroz, Jaime Echenique

RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction: RBE vs SSG Dream11 team

Point Guards: Lucas Faggiano

Shooting Guard: James Feldeine, Xabi Oroz

Small Forwards: Pablo Almazan, Pere Tomas

Power Forward: Jaime Echenique, Nicholas Kay

Center: Youssou Ndoye (SP)

RBE vs SSG live: RBE vs SSG match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Coosur Real Betis are the favourites to win the game.

🚨 ¡Sigue en DIRECTO la rueda de prensa de Curro Segura previa al partido ante el @gipuzkoabasket!



➡ https://t.co/8obxJNzfyQ#CoosurBetis #LigaEndesa — Coosur Real Betis (@RealBetisBasket) October 30, 2020

Note: The RBE vs SSG Dream11 prediction and RBE vs SSG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RBE vs SSG Dream11 team and RBE vs SSG match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

