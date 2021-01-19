David Richardson, Writer Of Shows Like 'The Simpsons', 'F Is For Family', Passes Away

The past few months have brought the unfortunate news of passing of several big names across the entertainment world. Many celebrities and big names in entertainment have died in the recent times owing to different health issues and illnesses. Among the latest big names who have joined this list is a popular writer in the United States is David Richardson, who is responsible for writing several hit comedy shows, including The Simpsons. Barely a few weeks after turning 65 years old, the veteran writer has passed away from heart failure. Here is more on this.

Veteran writer David Richardson passes away

David Richardson is considered as a big name in the entertainment world, having written several shows which have made generations of audiences laugh. He has been a writer in shows like The Simpsons, F is for Family and many more. The news has now surfaced that the veteran writer has passed away, and the reason behind his death is being reported as heart failure, according to Deadline. He had recently celebrated his 65th birthday on Christmas Eve but has now passed away.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin Student Seeks Removal Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue At His US University; Denied

The writer happens to be a 30-year cancer survivor after he was diagnosed with the same at a very young age. He has worked as a writer for several years, not only in animated shows but in other popular sitcoms such as Two and a Half Men, in which David had worked as a writer for three seasons. He had also very recently wrapped up his work in the fifth and final season of F is for Family, which saw him working as an executive producer. He was also responsible for working on pilot episodes of several shows.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye Have Stopped Going For Marriage Counselling: Reports

It has been revealed that his family is planning a final ceremony to bid him farewell, likely owing to the ongoing pandemic. Apart from being a writer, David has also worked as the producer in several episodes of different shows. Some of the most popular work in his field comes in shows such as Two and a Half Men, Manhattan, AZ , F Is for Family, The Simpsons and many more.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Recalls The Time When She Found Out About Her Pregnancy; See Tweets

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton's Birthday: All You Need To Know About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.