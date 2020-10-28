'Themed Treats': Penguin Explores First Jack-o'-lantern Ahead Of Halloween, Watch Video

With the spooky season approaching and everyone ready to celebrate it, a video of a penguin named Sir Elio from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago playing with a pumpkin has emerged on the internet. In the video, the penguin can be seen exploring his first ‘Jack-o'-lantern’. According to the caption of the video, Shedd Aquarium provides these treats to the species so that they are able to experience new sights and smells. With this, they can also explore new tastes.

Penguin enjoying Halloween season

Being deemed as the ‘Penguin Pumpkin Party’, the very short video shows the penguin constantly trying to bite the pumpkin using his beak. The pumpkin has been made into a ‘halloween pumpkin’ with the cutouts on the face. The penguin starts by exploring the top part of the pumpkin and then he can be seen slowly coming downwards. Towards the end of the video, the penguin can be seen shaking his head multiple times.

Uploaded on October 27, the video has managed to gather over 14K views. Netizens bombarded the comment section on seeing the adorable video. Appreciating the videos uploaded by the Shedd Aquarium page, one Instagram user wrote, "Hi, I live in germany and would like to say that your posts are great. In these oppressive times they are an absolute ray of light and always make me laugh. Thank you". Another person wrote, "These posts make me so happy!". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/SheddAquarium)

