41-year-old Penguin Becomes World's Oldest Living Penguin In Captivity; See Adorable Pics

A penguin named Olde, who is aged 41, has been titled as the ‘world’s oldest living penguin in captivity’ by the Guinness World Records. As per the Guinness World Records, it is uncommon for penguins to reach such an old age. Olde is considered as an exception because usually gentoo penguins survive for 15–20 years. Although, in captivity their lifespan reaches 30 years.

World's oldest penguin in captivity

Odense Zoo’s press and social-media officer Danni Larsen said, “It’s really fantastic! Our zookeepers are professionals and as such they don’t have favourites – but I think it’s safe to say that Olde holds a special place in their animal-loving hearts”. She added, “The process of getting her recognized by Guinness World Records has been a talking point both among zookeepers and in the office, and we’re really proud of Olde and the care the zookeepers give to her, as with all our penguins”. Considering the age, Olde receives special care from the zoo keepers. Her carers ensure that she does not have to indulge in fighting for food with other young penguins, therefore, she is given her portion of fish separately. The keepers said that she is partial towards a particular type of fish.

Female gentoo penguin Olde moved to Odense Zoo in Denmark back in 2003 and her name translates to 'great-granny' in Danish!



Keepers Sandie Munck and Mette Heikel are honoured to take care of the oldest living penguin in captivity ðŸ§ pic.twitter.com/IbhiWFzMRB — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 14, 2020

Two zookeepers, Sandie Munck and Mette Heikel said, “She’s very quiet and calm. She’s never one to act out, either on other penguins or zookeepers, and never has been”. They added, “She likes herring, which is a bit unusual for gentoos. It’s positive, though, as herrings are rich in fat, which means she gets what she needs, even if she isn’t as hungry as she once was”. Olde was moved to Odense Zoo in Denmark back in the year 2003.

