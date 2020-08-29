Video Captures Pierre The Penguin Watching 'Pingu' With Caretaker | Watch

An adorable video of penguin watching a cartoon about a penguin has left the internet awestruck. Posted by Perth Zoo on Facebook, the nearly one minute video shows Pierre, the Rockhopper penguin, watching Pingu with undivided attention. Since shared, the clip has left the internet hooked, with many dubbing it as 'an important watch'

The only rockhopper

In the video, Pierre could be seen waddling around as its caregiver explains that Pierre was the only rockhopper penguin at the zoo. As the video progresses, the caregiver tries to entertain the bird by showing it a variety of video clips about penguin on Ipad. However, nothing captures the little bird’s attention until Pingu flashes on the screen.

Along with the clip, the zoo also revealed that the little bird was a “huge fan” of Pingu. Since shared, the video has won every body's heart racking nearly 800 likes directly. One user showered love on the Perre writing, "oh my gosh he’s watching Pingu and even does the noot noot how cute!" while another added, "We love him!".

Recently, a video of four penguin chicks taking their first-ever swim has mesmerized the netizens. Uploaded by Shedd Aquarium the video beautifully captures a major milestone that the little penguins have achieved. According to the caption of the video, the little penguins will soon join the penguin colony, once they are fully ready.

The 59 seconds video begins with the penguins hesitantly splashing into the pool. One baby penguin seemed to be imabalnced as he plunged his way into water. The penguins are seen spreading their flippers in water as they make their first attempt at swimming. During the end of the video, the penguins are seen successfully diving in and out of the pool, swimming through it.

