'Pingu The Penguin' Clip Shows Pingu Breaking Down In Confusion; Twitter Says 'relatable!'

A video clip from the famous cartoon show, Pingu the Penguin, has lately been going viral on social media. In the video, Pingu is seen having a hard time dealing with life as he is having to tackle with a whole lot of challenges. Twitter users have been finding the video relatable, especially in the currents scenario. They have flooded the comments section in agreement while remembering the show Pingu the Penguin.

Overburdened penguin steals the internet

A short clip from Pingu the Penguin, posted by a handle named Yosnier has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The video showcases Pingu in a confused and tired state as he is having to face several obstacles in life. The video starts off with a blowing kettle on the gas stove, which has to be switched off as soon as possible. When Pingo goes to put the kettle off, the telephone starts ringing, making him run towards that immediately. When he goes for the telephone, his father calls out to him from a distance, getting him distracted and confused about the problem that needs to be settled first. Pingu faces utter confusion seeing everything around him fall apart. The little penguin drops to the ground, weeping, as he is baffled and tired of the chaos around him.

Mama penguin comes to Pingu’s rescue and settles the situation efficiently. She goes to weeping Pingu and pats him on his head, reassuring him that things are back in place. Have a look at the video on Yosnier’s Twitter here.

where im mentally at rn pic.twitter.com/aPeXeXBdOD — yosnier (@Yosnier_) October 17, 2020

The video was posted by a Twitter handle named Yosnier and has been going viral ever since. It was posted on October 18 and currently has 109.6k retweets and 334.6k likes. Most people are impressed with the video for the relatability factor. A bunch of people have pointed out in the comments section that the video is a representation of how 2020 has been going. One of the users has spoken about how anxiety can make a person break down in a similar manner. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Some people with anxiety or other disorders experience sensory overload, which is what I think this scene is supposed to represent. There was just too much stimulation in the environment and he was overwhelmed trying to process it. — Mattering is the Minimum (@Radical_Wegypt) October 18, 2020

me drowning in the 45 assignments i have due by the end of this month 😃 — jay !! (@lukeisajayraffe) October 18, 2020

wow. Me during 87% of 2020 pic.twitter.com/cX22026oxP — KoreanTacoBelle/ Ko-fi commisions open (@KoreanTacoBelle) October 18, 2020

But the way the other penguin saw what was bothering them and immediately helped and showed care for them 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZWlVfeEqGr — afmradio🇸🇱🥺⃤ 🧸⃤ 🦚⃤ 🏳️‍🌈 (@afmhooooeee) October 18, 2020

All it really takes is a lil help, and the problems won’t seem as big anymore — Reck Spiegel (@Reckz_Capo) October 18, 2020

