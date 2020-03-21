Tips On How To Keep Pets Safe During The COVID-19 Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US) revealed that till now there has been no evidence about animal contracting the Coronavirus infection. The statement indicates that the pets do not need to be placed in quarantine and thus there’s no point in making your pets wear masks. The 17-year-old Pomeranian case in China gained a lot of attention after being tested positive. But later when the dog was quarantined and tested, the results came out as negative. However, taking some basic precautions is still necessary.
It is still uncertain whether the virus can stay alive on the fur of your pets just as the virus can stay alive for some time on hard surfaces and soft materials. Because of the fact that this part of the infection still doesn’t have any sure answers, it is recommended that individuals practice a basic measure of hygiene and keep a Coronavirus suspected or COVID-19 positive patient away from a healthy pet.
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
According to the CDC, there are some basic rules of hygiene one can undertake in everyday life after handling pets. This includes washing your hands after handling them.
