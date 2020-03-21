Tips On How To Keep Pets Safe During The COVID-19 Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US) revealed that till now there has been no evidence about animal contracting the Coronavirus infection. The statement indicates that the pets do not need to be placed in quarantine and thus there’s no point in making your pets wear masks. The 17-year-old Pomeranian case in China gained a lot of attention after being tested positive. But later when the dog was quarantined and tested, the results came out as negative. However, taking some basic precautions is still necessary.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Tips: Who Should Wear A Mask? Read Details

It is still uncertain whether the virus can stay alive on the fur of your pets just as the virus can stay alive for some time on hard surfaces and soft materials. Because of the fact that this part of the infection still doesn’t have any sure answers, it is recommended that individuals practice a basic measure of hygiene and keep a Coronavirus suspected or COVID-19 positive patient away from a healthy pet.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Goes "Ab Dumbbell Hoga"; Watch His Motivational Video

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Coronavirus tips: How to keep pets safe

According to the CDC, there are some basic rules of hygiene one can undertake in everyday life after handling pets. This includes washing your hands after handling them.

Restrict your contact with pets if you become sick with the Coronavirus infection.

A person can still take a dog for a walk and even put down food for their pets, but they should limit petting, kissing and snuggling the pets and practice social distancing during a period of time.

Ensure you have your pet’s food stocked up that would be sufficient for a month.

Since you would be working from home for a while, make sure that you have arranged plenty of activities to keep your pets busy during this time.

There is no reason to abandon the pets during this COVID-19 outbreak

If your pet is in a household which is infected with COVID-19 positive patients, they should be sent to a government facility to be taken care of.

ALSO READ | WHO Coronavirus WhatsApp Number And How You Can Access The Service

ALSO READ | China: Gym Instructors Livestream Their Workout Amid Coronavirus Outbreak