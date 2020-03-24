Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Not Abandon Their Pets Amid COVID-19, Says 'it's Inhuman'

With the coronavirus outbreak hitting the world, there are many messages circulating over the internet that dogs can pass the COVID-19 virus. Due to which many across the country are abandoning their pets. Bringing to light this situation, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and made a humble request to her fans to not abandon their pets.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a humble request. She says, "It's a humble request for all pet parents to not abandon their pets during these times of crisis. Please instead, take care of them and keep them safe with you. It's inhuman to abandon them".

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Shares 'unexpected Things To Love & Chuckle Over' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's unmissable quirky and fun-filled pictures during 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions

Practice ‘self-isolation’

Only recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also urged their fans to practice ‘self-isolation’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s as well. And you should do too to prevent the further spread of the virus", Anushka and Virat said.

While the World Health Organization declared coronavirus as a pandemic, they shelled out the 'Safe Hands' challenge as a precautionary measure for the citizens. Anushka Sharma also took up the challenge. The NH10 actor took to her Instagram story to share the video about the same.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's love for her furry friends is evident from these posts; see pics

Before Anushka Sharma, author-actor Twinkle Khanna also made an appeal to fans to not abandon pets. "Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets", she said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in 'self-isolation' amid COVID-19, urge fans to follow; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.