Tony Hsieh, Ex-CEO Of Zappos, Succumbs After Fire At Conneticut Home; Details Here

The ex-CEO of the online retailer Zappos, Tony Hsieh, is no more. As per a report by Forbes, Hsieh died in a house fire as he was locked in a storage area at the Connecticut home. However, the report also cites question marks over whether it was an accident or he locked himself in on purpose.

Tony Hsieh is a well-known executive who has been credited with revolutionising work culture with his innovative ideas. Nevertheless, his death is said to be a mystery as a leading news portal has raised questions over whether his death was an accident or not. He was staying in his Connecticut home when this incident occurred in November, however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the coroner, Hsieh's death was accidental and he died days later after sustaining injuries. Tony Hsieh's father Richard said to Forbes, "We are so deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and respect shown in the wake of Tony's passing. There is no human that did not fall in love with Tony's humanity, which is why so many have been left heartbroken."

In a report, Forbes revealed some insight into how Hsieh was doing recently during the during this time of the pandemic. The portal interviewed around 20 people who were close to the executive. The interviews revealed that Tony was allegedly struggling with drugs, especially in recent times during the pandemic. The reports also mentioned that social distancing limitations affected his state of mind.

Late Tony Hsieh is said to be a man full of humanity with unique ideas and innovative approach, especially in his workplace policies. He managed to manage to make Zappos one of the leading shoe and clothing retailers in association with Amazon. Hsieh retired from his role at Zappos in August after 20 years with the company. Acclaim for his determination and workplace strategies are all over the Internet and many people took to social media to share their condolences.

