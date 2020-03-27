Delhi Man Asks Netizens To Help Him With Food As Tiffin Services Shut Amid Lockdown

During this panic-stricken moment when the entire world is struggling to fight with the coronavirus, some people are staying away from their home or alone and tiffin service is a lifeline important for their survival. However, with the lockdown underway those services are also shut and it’s turning out to be a trouble for many – just like this Twitter user Rahul Sharma. He took to the micro-blogging site to share his plight with the internet and also asked for help. It wasn’t long before people reacted and how!

Asking out for a hand of help, Rahul wrote that he is presently residing alone in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, and his survival was dependent on Tiffin food. He then appealed for a solution for his problem which invited scores of people storming the comment section with their opinions, while some asked for his address, others were a bit skeptical. One Twitter user wrote, “Bhai khud kamse kam daal chaval ubalna sikh lo [at least learn how to boil rice and pulses].” “Get essentials and check for YouTube to cook. But be careful,” wrote another. There were several who voiced the same idea. To this, another wrote that probably Sharma doesn’t have a kitchen. “He depends on tiffin it means he doesn’t have any gas and kitchen items,” he wrote.

I am presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi , I am living alone and I was dependent on Tiffin food, but now that service is closed now so please somebody help me with food #HelpFightCorona — Rahul Sharma (@Rahull_sharrma) March 25, 2020

However, soon, people came forward to offer help. While several Twitter users asked for his number, a few shared the contact details of online delivery services from where he can order food. A few also shared similar issues faced by them. Here are some such tweets:Many people tagged BJP MLA Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and asked for his help. To this, he replied:

In yet another tweet, while replying to a query, Sharma wrote that a “good samaritan” has reached out to him and offered their help. Here’s the conversation:

Hey bro

Ping me your address I'm from Tilak nagar — Sukhpreet Singh (@sukh_slatch) March 25, 2020

Bhai khud kamse kam daal chaval ubalna sikh lo — Deepshikha singh (@meethi_singh) March 25, 2020

Bhai meanwhile get some milk , bananas , bread , butter , peanut butter anything that u can eat without cooking , maybe food deliveries will start in a day or two . — arsh chandra (@arrsh8) March 25, 2020

I told him to send DM. Will talk to him and arrange food for him for next 20 days https://t.co/8QlYuqRSfn — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 25, 2020

Cases in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on March 27 and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry. In its updated figures at 9:15am, the ministry stated that four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths. Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

