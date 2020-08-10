These Viral Tweets Describe How Netizens Celebrated 'National Book Lovers Day 2020'

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated annually on August 9. It is an unofficial holiday observed to boost bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature. People are urged to put away their laptops, smartphones, and every other technological distraction and pick up a book to read on the day. Check out how netizens celebrated the day this year by expressing their love for books in a unique way.

Netizens celebrate National Book Lovers Day

On the occasion of National Book Lovers Day, people took to their Twitter handles to express love for books. Many tweeted about their favourite books, while others recommended books that are most read. Users also showcased their collection of books on this special occasion.

It's National Book Lovers Day!

There is no friend as loyal as a book. Here's to the ultimate source of knowledge and the ones who love them. Todays we are sharing some great movies based on well-known books and a book lover will definitely know about it.#nationalbookloversday pic.twitter.com/6U9rnl0Usn — Adarsh Raj (@AdarshRaj135) August 9, 2020

Did you know that reading books strengthens the brain, reduces #stress and lengthens lifespan? Set aside some time to read a great book solo, with friends or with your child. Happy #NationalBookLoversDay! pic.twitter.com/QggZV5ULEK — Monarch (@MonarchNC) August 9, 2020

In honor of #NationalBookLoversDay, here are some of my favorite books on my shelf. pic.twitter.com/cfCqbgMW9o — Arielle Adams (@ArielleAdams24) August 9, 2020

The smell of ink and pages.

Has been my favourite for ages..

The smell of magic, imagination and plotting.

I wonder why nobody thought of bottling...#NationalBookLoversDay pic.twitter.com/RIVEfkOg7J — Vandana Mishra (@vandanaM_) August 10, 2020

“Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people – people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.” ~ E.B. White#NationalBookLoversDay2020 #PNDoodles #NationalBookLoversDay pic.twitter.com/WYu01k03WP — PRIYANKA NAIK (@Drpriyankanaik) August 10, 2020

You can never have enough books in your home.

There is always room for some more. #NationalBookLoversDay — Koyel M (@mkoyel1) August 10, 2020

National Book Lovers Day Quotes

Our favourite book is always the book that speaks most directly to us at a particular stage in our lives. And our lives change. We have other favourites that give us what we most need at that particular time. But we never lose the old favourites. They’re always with us. We just sort of accumulating them Books were safer than other people anyway Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book Books are a uniquely portable magic Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries. There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge

How to celebrate National Book Lovers Day

Celebrating National Book Lovers Day is quite simple for the people who adore books. One has to keep themselves away from any technological disturbance and pick up a book or two. You could either read a new book or re-read your favourite book. Reading builds critical thinking, empathy, literacy, and imagination skills. One could also clean and rearrange their bookshelves on this special day. According to various studies, reading can not only be entertaining but also has several health benefits. Reading helps to keep the brain sharp, reduce stress, and might even assist in better sleep.

