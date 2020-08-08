International Cat Day 2020: Here Are Some Beautiful Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share

Originally, the International Cat Day was created in the year 2002 by the International Fund for Animals Welfare to support and safeguard the day for cats. Many countries observe and celebrate International Cat Day on various dates; ex: Russia celebrates International Cat Day on March 1, the United States celebrates it on October 29 and so on. An Ecological Global Network reports say that there are about 600 million small cats all over the world.

International Cat Day, also known as World Cat Day is celebrated all over the world to emphasise and celebrate the bond that these feline creatures share with humans and vice versa. Not only their friendship and bond but also the care and safety they provide is celebrated on International Cat Day 2020. This year International Cat Day 2020 will be celebrated on 8th August 2020. So here are some best quotes, wishes, and images you can send on this day-

Here are some beautiful wishes, quotes, and images for International Cat Day 2020

International Cat Day wishes to wish your friends and family

If you are special to a cat, you are indeed very special and loved because you will always have someone to come back home to… Happy International Cat Day 2020!

It doesn’t matter whether the cat is white or black because a cat is a cat and if you are a cat lover, you love them all…. Happy Internation Cat Day 2020!

Warm wishes on World Cat Day to you…. May you and cat enjoy this wonderful day with lots of celebrations and happiness.

Home is where a cat is because she is so full of love and life that she can spread happiness around you.

“You don’t choose a cat to love but a cat chooses you.”

International Cat Day quotes to share with your loved ones

"A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not." — Ernest Hemingway

"If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much." — Mark Twain "Time spent with cats is never wasted." — Sigmund Freud "My cats are really sassy and sophisticated, but most importantly, they are picky." — Jason Wu "What greater gift than the love of a cat." — Charles Dickens "You can keep a dog; but it is the cat who keeps people, because cats find humans useful domestic animals." — George Mikes

International Cat Day images to post and share with your friends and cat lovers

Image source: Canva

Image source: Canva

