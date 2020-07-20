Did You Know That Sherlock Holmes Books Saw A Hike In Sales Post The Sherlock Series?

The British-crime series Sherlock is one of the much-acclaimed shows of all time. The series garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers also receiving several accolades for the cast and storyline. The series starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the great detective, Sherlock Holmes and was based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes. But did you know that Sherlock Homes books saw a hike in sales after the debut of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer series?

According to media reports, the first series by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes, aired in 2010. That year, sales of Sherlock Holmes books increased by 53% – from around 57,000 copies to 88,000 copies, compared to 2009. The year 2011 saw a further increase as fans looked forward to the second series, which ended in 2012.

According to David Walter of Neilsen BookScan, which tracks media sales, the weekly sales of Sherlock Holmes books took a "significant leap" as the series began. He went on to reveal during an interview with a news portal that the sales was more than doubled in the week in which the first episode of the series was broadcast. He also said that from 1,562 copies in the previous seven-day period to 3,758, maintaining that level during the three-part run and returning to normal about a month after the end of the series.

About the show

Sherlock is filled with drama, mystery, corruption, and is mainly based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s. Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the show has reportedly got an official rating of 9.1 stars out of 10. The series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs, Rupert Graves, and Louise Brealey. The four seasons of Sherlock is available on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Sherlock Holmes spin-off

Official Netflix Film Twitter recently announced the release of a spin-off film by Sherlock Holmes featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter. The film is called Enola Holmes and will be directed by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer. The film is reportedly based on the Enola Holmes series of books written by Nancy Springer. It's going to revolve around the mystery behind the disappearance of Enola Holmes' mother on her 16th birthday, and how she's going on a solo adventure to London to look out for her. Check out their announcement below -

