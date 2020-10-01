Spider-Man Fans Become Upset Over The Recent Remastered Game For PlayStation 5

Spider-Man fans have grown upset over the latest remaster of Spider-Man for PlayStation 5. The award-winning game was deemed to be one of the favourites at the time of its release back with PlayStation 4. However, with the entry of PlayStation 5, the makers have taken to remastering Spider-Man to better suit it for PlayStation 5. However, fans noticed several changes in the game and the game has thus garnered mixed responses.

Spider-Man Remastered receives mixed reviews

Also Read | 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Behind-the-scenes Stories Will Leave You In Splits

The initial Spider-Man game had a protagonist that looked new and was quite different from the actors who have played the part of Spider-Man before. However, in the remaster for PlayStation 5, fans noticed that the protagonist Peter Parker looked strikingly similar to Tom Holland. The actor has played the web-slinger in several movies in the past, including two standalone films.

Also Read | Fans Think Spider-Man Movies Are Affected By The MCU; Read Details

Can we have the option to change it back??? — kignbooz (@kignbooz) September 30, 2020

Evan help me get #BringBackBubniak trending. — Luke Cullen (@luke_cullen44) September 30, 2020

#BringBackBubniak We need him back. He was perfect as Insomniac's Peter. — Isa Bello Suleiman (@ToshiUchiha7) September 30, 2020

It's like recasting RDJ as Iron Man, it would never work. — Aréiko (@Areiko_) September 30, 2020

Several hashtags also went on to cause Bryan Intihar to respond to the outrage. In a tweet released earlier, the creative director mentioned that they are aware of the face change and the outrage it has caused. Further on, he also mentioned that they too took some time getting used to it.

However, he added that they at the studio believe that they are taking things forward with PS5 now in the mix and therefore the change they made becomes apparent.

A few words from me on today’s news... pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4Mm — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 30, 2020

Fans have loved Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the movies, however watching him be a part of the game did not go well with some. The audience called out the unwanted remaster and have since then begun trolling it. Fans were also quick to point out that the entire protagonist from the original game had been replaced with the one looking more like Tom Holland.

Also Read | Spider Man Miles Morales: Game Size, Pre-order And Other Details

Further on, fans were also angered over the fact that the voice actor for Peter Parker in the Spider-Man game had also been replaced. Therefore, John Bubnaik has been replaced with Ben Jordan who will now be voicing the new Peter Parker. Fans expressed that they have mixed reactions over this decision as they wished to see no change with the protagonist.

Also Read | 'Frenemies' To 'Spider-man: Homecoming': Zendaya's Movies To Enjoy Over Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.