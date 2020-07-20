Video Of Python Cooling Itself In Water After Having Heavy Meal Stuns Netizens; Watch

In a video that is going viral on social media, a huge python can be seen taking a dip into a pool of water to cool itself after what appears to be a heavy meal. The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda is leaving netizens amazed. In the 90-second long clip, the giant python can be seen slowly climbing a water-filled tub with its belly full with the prey it had devoured minutes ago. Pythons are known for swallowing its prey as it is after catching it with its sharp teeth following which they go for weeks without food.

"A huge python after a meal to cool itself..." Susanta captioned the video that he shared on Twitter on July 14. The post has garnered more than 12,000 views and over 700 likes with netizens flooding it with a ton load of comments. One user wrote, "I feel it was too heavy with the meal and was smart enough to use the buoyancy of the water. It would help it to conserve energy and handle the heavy load." Another commented, "A stark example of..."Eat only enough to be able to lift your own weight!" Rofl..."

A huge python after a meal to cool itself... pic.twitter.com/OwvmAmEyjk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 14, 2020

A Burmese python was rescued in Assam's Nagaon district on July 11 following which it was released in Swang Reserve Forest. According to reports, the 16-foot python was rescued from the Borghat Chapanala area in the district situated 121 kilometres east of the capital Guwahati. The video of the rescue operation was captured on camera and was shared by the news agency ANI on July 12. In the footage, apparently captured by locals, a man can be seen putting the snake into a bag.

#WATCH A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday. It was later released in Swang reserve forest. #Assam pic.twitter.com/c8yGRfIZd3 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

