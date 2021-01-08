Influencer Gifts Woman A Permanent House, Netizens Laud His Efforts | WATCH

In a heartwarming incident, Tik Tok star Isaiah Garza gifted a homeless woman an apartment of her own by starting a crowdfunding campaign. A YouTube Channel called ‘Tik Tok Coffee’ has shared a video, describing the entire story. According to the caption of the video, the man started visiting the woman named Robin in the month of August. Robin had been living on the streets for some time now. She said that a toxic relationship led her to the streets.

The heartwarming gesture

The video begins with the man asking Robin to go on shopping with him. He keeps visiting the woman on a regular basis. Sometimes he takes her to a salon and sometimes to a fancy restaurant. However, towards the end of the video, the man can be heard saying, “I got you an apartment”. Unable to believe him, Robin sounds surprised. “Oh, you crazy”, she says as tears begin to roll down her eyes. In the end, the woman visits her apartment and gets extremely emotional. Her reaction has won hearts all over the internet.

“She just has a way of making you smile whenever you're around her. She's hilarious”, said Garza. He raised the money through a campaign at GoFundMe. Talking about her experience, Robin said, “I'm really overwhelmed with all of it”. She added, “Due to my past, the things that I've been through and just conquering all of that and being able to just be here today is a miracle. Based, you know, from where I came from”.

The video has managed to gather over 1k views. Netizens took over the comment section. One YouTube user wrote, "God bless them this is beautiful...you never know when God will place an angel in your life...at the right place at the right time “your will Lord not mine”...". Another person wrote, "That’s what it’s all about! It made me cry tears of joy. What a Good Samaritan. Thank you". According to the caption of the video, Garza said that they both will be teaming up in 2021 to help give back to others. That way Clayton can afford to stay in her apartment and begin to make her own money.

(Image Credits: Youtube/TikTokCoffee)

