'Pieces Of A Woman' Reviews: Vanessa Kirby Aces Role Of Martha Weiss

Pieces of a Woman recently began streaming Netflix and as the audience watched it, they began sharing how they liked the movie. The movie involves a bunch of some of the most talented artists in the industry including actors such as Vanessa Kirby, Molly Parker, Shia LaBeouf, Sarah Snook, Benny Safdie, Ellen Burstyn, Jimmie Fails, Iliza Schlesinger and others. Let’s take a look at Pieces of a Woman reviews along with how the audience reacted to it as soon as it began streaming on Netflix.

'Pieces of a Woman' Reviews

Pieces of a Woman movie revolves around the life of the characters named Martha and Sean who are going to become parents soon but the birth doesn’t go well as thought and turns out to be tragic. The other significant characters involved in the film are Martha’s midwife Eva, Sean’s mother Elizabeth, Martha’s cousin and attorney Suzanne.

The story then follows the grieving life of Martha and Sean who blame their midwife Eva for the loss of their daughter and decide to file a lawsuit against her. It is the Pieces of a Woman’s ending that leaves the audience in surprise along with a question in mind.

What Works?

Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of a mother who recently lost her baby is remarkable. Her extraordinary performance of Martha who first depicts the joy of becoming a mother and then switches to grieving the loss of the baby with the zest to punish the midwife was commendable. The role Sean was brilliantly portrayed by actor Shia who created a smooth balance between his character’s topsy-turvy relationship with Martha.

What Doesn’t?

Apart from the brilliant acting of the entire cast of the movie, one thing that could be unrealistic is how Sean’s character sleeps with the attorney in the first meeting despite the attorney knowing that it could ruin the case. As there are some of the most complicated relationships in the film, there was no closure of any relationship shown in Pieces of a Woman’s ending.

Audience Reactions

The viewers had a lot to say after they watched the movie and especially after watching Pieces of a Woman’s ending. Many of them shared how they loved the film and urged others to watch it too. Some of the reactions of the viewers are mentioned below.

Now that I’ve finally seen PIECES OF A WOMAN, I feel comfortable *officially* naming my “Top 10 Favorite Performances of 2020” 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ew6aAob4Ie — Zach Gilbert (@zachbgilbert) January 7, 2021

“Pieces Of A Woman” is one of my favorite movies of 2020! To overlook Ellen Burstyn this Awards Season would be a crime!! My Top 20 Movies List For 2020 has been shaken up again! See this movie!#Piecesofawoman pic.twitter.com/HajxOdHy12 — Lana Wilson-Combs (@combs_lana) January 2, 2021

My favorite movie of 2020 is now on Netflix. PIECES OF A WOMAN is not an easy watch but it’s an incredible story of grief and reclaiming oneself. The performances are fantastic. It feels like a Bergman film for a new generation. Vanessa Kirby is phenomenal and deserves the Oscar pic.twitter.com/EprKGQbFBt — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) January 7, 2021

Go watch "Pieces of a Woman" on @netflix Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn give amazing performances. Howard Shore's score is one of if not the best film scores of 2020. Be prepared to be wowed and get emotional. Just a really great film I can't get out of my head. — Kiah 😷 🏳️‍🌈 (@zinnny5781) January 8, 2021

Final Thoughts

With Pieces of a Woman IMDB reviews being 3.5/5, the audience could easily give the movie a try for its amazing storyline and solely for Vanessa Kirby’s outstanding performance. Though the Pieces of a Woman’s ending was quite abrupt, unexpected and leaves behind a question in the mind of the audiences, it will still be thrilling to watch the movie.

