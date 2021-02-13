TikTok Artist Creates Portrait Of Leonardo Di Caprio Using 400 Rubik's Cube; Watch Video

While Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a humungous fan following across the globe, one particular fan of the 46-year-old has left the internet enthralled. TikTok artist Alex Ivanchak recently shared a video of him making DiCaprio’s portrait only using Rubik’s cube. The near a minute video later made its way to Twitter wherein it has racked up over 2.8 million likes.

The 2-second clip begins with the artist presenting a picture of the DiCaprio. The clip then shows the 22-year-old fidgeting with the cube to get his desired pattern. As the clip progresses, the artist is seen arranging them one by one to eventually create a rather uncanny portrait of The Revenant hitmaker. Shared by Irish writer Tim Brannigan, the clip has racked up over 33 thousands retweets and scores of comments.

Netizens pour love

While many netizens have lauded his exceptional talent, others flocked in to question his choice suggesting names of other celebrities he could have chosen for his portrait. Yet there were many Twittaratis who took the chance to highlight his intelligence writing that he solved all the cubes to get the colours even.

out of all the things he could make a picture of he chose that 😭😭 — gabs 🍁 (@thethreemothers) February 12, 2021

I just want to know how he solved it without looking at him. Is that even possible? — Office Pin 🇳🇬 (@eustace_dike) February 11, 2021

The most underrated part of this vid.. is how this man is completing the cube so he can have all six colours on one side. SEVERALLY!!! Absolutely Ridiculous — Charlie P. Freeman (@mr2penny) February 12, 2021

Recently, the Academy Award-winning actor's Leonardo DiCaprio shared a post which made everyone beleive that he is a staunch an Environmentalist. Thus, soon after the presidency of Joe Biden began on January 20, 2021, DiCaprio sent an open letter to him about becoming the 'Climate President'. Sharing the open letter with fans on Instagram, the Titanic actor wrote, "The time for us to confront the #ClimateCrisis is now. Today, I join world leaders from business, government, labor and the environmental movement in calling on President @JoeBiden @POTUS to be the climate leader we need and that science demands".

