DIY Hair Tip For A Receding Hairline Using Just Makeup. See Video

During the current Coronavirus lockdown, people are spending most of their time on social media to keep themselves entertained. During this time, a lot of challenges are going viral on the internet too where people are nominating their friends and dear ones to participate. Several people are using social media to show their amazing talents through a lot of DIY (Do It Yourself) videos. Many DIY makeup videos are doing the rounds on the internet too. One such TikTok video is going viral recently where an interesting solution for a receding hairline is given.

A lot of DIY hair tip videos are going viral and this is one such video. In this viral DIY makeup video, it is shown how one can fix the problem of a receding hairline. The solution is not that difficult to try out as it does not require any fancy ingredients. To try out this DIY hair tip, one just needs an eyebrow pencil and a contouring kit.

See the viral video here

The DIY makeup video is being shared by users on the video-sharing portal TikTok in which a woman is seen fixing her receding hairline with a simple DIY hair tip by just using some simple makeup items. From the looks of it, the DIY hair tip not just looks easy but it looks super effective too. The video is captioned as, “How I fix my receding hairline (forehead) with makeup! My trick when I pull back my hair! #makeuphacks #getthelook #makeup #beauty #asmr #beautyhacks”.

Ever since the viral DIY makeup video was uploaded on video-sharing portal TikTok, it has received a massive response from the users all over the world. Till now the DIY hair tip video has received more than 635 thousand likes and close to four thousand comments. A lot of people appreciated this simple DIY makeup video in the comments. Some users thanked her while some opened up about how this hack helped them. A lot of people commented that they are going to try this DIY hair tip very soon.

