TikTok Video Of Girl Cleaning Roommate's Messy Room Sparks Debate On Social Media

A viral video of a college student cleaning up her roommate’s messed up bedroom and bathroom has split the internet. Originally shared on TikTok by a user named Sam Smithburger, the video has become a major topic of discussion among netizens as they pour contradictory views about the video.

Sam shared the video in which she captured her room mate’s untidy and disorganized room saying, “My roommate has been very overwhelmed lately, 6 classes, 2 jobs, an internship, and just totaled her car”. She further added, “So today I decided to clean her entire room so she can get some sleep.”

This is my favorite Tik Tok right now. Bless the friends and family who understand how stressful, depressing, and chaotic life can get. pic.twitter.com/cDLjRCashQ — Prizzilla (@prizziIIa) February 19, 2020

Video garnered 11.9 million views

Sam can be seen scrubbing the bathroom, vacuuming the floors and doing Jenna's laundry in the rest of the 59-second video that she shared with the audience online. The video has gone viral across social media platforms and has garnered over 11.9 million views on Twitter.

The users poured in a heap of reactions on Sam’s video, some appreciating the efforts she put in for her roommate, while others said that they needed such an amazing friend in their lives. Some users opined that the roommate stalled her responsibilities and needed to learn to live in an organized environment.

Nah she just nasty — AngelBee💸 (@itsangelbee_) February 19, 2020

Nah that’s just nasty 🤢 idc how overwhelmed i am I’m never letting my house get that dirty 🤦🏽‍♀️ — luv~my~flawmuk (@mookiescott) February 19, 2020

Nah, I can’t agree with this one. Mama always said .. “never go to sleep with a dirty house” smh. — Assyria. (@psstaybeautiful) February 19, 2020

"Pick me pick me!" — Kay⁷ 🐍 (@kaylightpowers) February 20, 2020

Some of us are depressed and work 12 hour days, two jobs, go to school, etc mind ya business — joe jonas rights (@chadwickshoe) February 20, 2020

Mama raised you right. My mum taught the same thing since we were a small kid. — SLEEPY Head 👧 (@mishzguafa) February 20, 2020

