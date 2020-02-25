Rihanna's Popular Instagram Posts That Gained Massive Attention!

Barbadian singer Rihanna was voted the most liked person on Facebook in 2014 and has also been voted as the world's most marketable celebrity. According to an online portal, she is officially the wealthiest female musician in the world currently. Take a look at the pics that posts on her social media handle.

Rihanna's top most-liked Instagram posts

Rihanna took to Instagram to post the picture of a girl who looked exactly like her. This uncanny resemblance also shocked Riri herself. She posted this image in July 2019 and this post has a massive number of likes that she has received, amounting to over 7 million.

The singer posted this adorable picture of her pouting in her black Savage Fenty outfit in September 2019. This pic received 6.7 million likes and rightly so! Riri actually declared via this Instagram post about how one can help contribute to the Clara Lionel foundation by buying these lingerie pieces.

Only Rihanna can come up with lavender leopard lace lingerie. This post on her Instagram account led to 5.6 million likes. Her brilliant entrepreneurial practices are what makes her a successful businesswoman and posting about her new ventures is something that she has been doing lately.

She posted this beautiful outfit with black and white leopard print paired with a dark stocking. The singer definitely looked like a boss lady. This picture of hers gained 5.2 million likes instantly as soon as it was posted.

Her collaboration with Savage led her to launch her SavagexFenty lingerie line and when she posted this new launch on V Day last year, this post gained instant 5.1 million likes on Instagram.

