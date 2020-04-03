Cat Dances With Owner To 'Savage', TikTok Video Breaks Internet

A heart-warming video of a cat dancing to the track "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion is winning hearts of people all around the globe. In the video that was shared on TikTok, the cat is seen performing with its human, dancing like never before. The dance moves that were being performed by the duo are however, very common on the video-sharing platform. The adorable video of the tangerine cat with its human has since gone viral, leaving netizens smitten and impressed by the dance moves.

Kurt's awesome performance

The video was uploaded on TikTok on March 29. The short video features Kurt, a tangerine coloured cat who was seen shaking her legs to Megan's famous track, "Savage". Kurt can be seen enjoying the performance as her dance partner continues to shake and twist and make her dance, creating a heart-warming, wholesome performance. Since posted, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views and a barrell of comments, lauding and appreciating the fantastic moves showcased by the cat.

Netizens all hearts

Netizens were impressed with Kurt's adorable performance. One user commented, "If this cat knew that it had followers who would love him, he would have felt happy, I think so, while another commented, "so talented". Other impressed netizens left comments like, "this made me soft", "Omg he's a multitasker", "I love Kurt!!!!!" and "Cutest band I've ever seen, can we expect more of this?". Another very impressed user suggested: "You should make Kurt his own tiktok account", while others wrote: "Kurt is such a cut cat!", "yeah this is good", "Curt is the cutest cat I have every seen! <3".

