Guild Wars 2 April Fools Update Overruns Game With Giant Cats

Guild Wars 2 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game which was released almost eight years ago, and the game has always managed to surprise its fans by pulling off an April Fools' prank. The developers are still making sure to take some time and have a sensible amount of fun. As for this year, they have done something that is both alarming and subtle at the same time. If you aren’t aware, there is a giant cat invasion in Guild Wars 2.

Guild Wars 2 April Fools update brings Giant Cats

The cats will appear all across the world near social hotspots for the users. You can launch the game this week and you will see that you’ve received a message from a mysterious cat. Once you open the mail, you will find a stack of potions. When quaffed, you will find some small cats start spawning in the world. If you run over to one of the cats, you will receive a brief stack of might. And from here, you should be able to find a number of Giant Cats in the environment.

As per a press release, the game has a total of seven Giant Cats right now, with one in each capital city. You should be able to find them perched off the side on some maps, mostly near social areas. You can find one in the waters near Lion's Arch, and there is also one in the Gendarren Fields. These will also be found in places like The Groove and Divinity’s Reach.

According to the recent Guild Wars 2 update, the cats will be seen hanging around in the game until next week, April 7. Players can remove the buff by simply overwriting it with some normal buff item like a Focusing Crystal, or wait until the April Fools' event expires.

Image credits: ArenaNet