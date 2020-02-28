TikTok Video Of Punjabi Mom Bandaging Injured Dog Breaks Internet | Watch

An adorable Tik Tok video has surfaced on the internet which shows a Doberman getting bandaged and comforted by a woman. In the heartwarming TikTok video, a woman can be seen bandaging her injured dog and comforting him like a typical Indian mother. She can be heard telling her dog, "Syaana bachcha hai na tu" while wrapping a bandage around his paw as he sits humbly.

Video garners huge attention

The video was originally shared on TikTok by a user who revealed that the video was filmed in Brampton, Canada. While sharing the video on the social media platform he wrote, "Sohna bacha mera Ace" in the caption adding the hashtags #PunjabiMummy and #BramptonMom. After the clip was shared online, it managed to garner over 1.4 views on the video-sharing platform. It has gained huge attention from users and some wished for his speedy recovery.

Family cloned beloved dog

In another incident, a family in San Diego recently cloned their beloved dog named Marley by preserving his cells with genetic preservation and cloning firm ViaGen Pets. According to an international media outlet, the family-owned an adorable labrador and they had an extremely strong bond, however, the canine passed away in the year 2014 after being diagnosed with cancer. But just before his death, the dog saved its owner for which he will forever be remembered by the family.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Marley's owner David and Alicia Tschirhart said that when Alicia was pregnant, the canine saved her being bitten by a snake. Alicia reportedly said that Marley darted out in front of her and started crawling at the ground and moments later, she and her husband found a rattlesnake coiled up a few inches away from them. It was after the incident that the canine was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away.

