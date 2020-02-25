San Diego Family Clone Their Late Dog Who Saved His Pregnant Owner

A family in San Diego recently cloned their beloved dog named Marley by preserving his cells with genetic preservation and cloning firm ViaGen Pets. According to an international media outlet, the family-owned an adorable labrador and they had an extremely strong bond, however, the canine passed away in the year 2014 after being diagnosed with cancer. But just before his death, the dog saved its owner for which he will forever be remembered by the family.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Marley's owner David and Alicia Tschirhart said that when Alicia was pregnant, the canine saved her being bitten by a snake. Alicia reportedly said that Marley darted out in front of her and started crawling at the ground and moments later, she and her husband found a rattlesnake coiled up a few inches away from them. It was after the incident that the canine was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away.

Marley's clone Ziggy

Soon after, the couple decided to preserve Marley's cells so that their kids could see the canine in flesh and blood and not just in pictures. It was after the birth of their second child that the couple felt that it was the best time to bring back Marley. Now, Marley's clone has been named Ziggy and he joined the family in 2019.

David told the media outlet that bringing back Marley's presence is very special for the family. He further said that the kids were excited about it and he wanted to see the joy the kids feel after bringing Marley back to their lives. David also said that it was because of their beloved four-legged animal that Alicia and her baby girl are alive.

The couple learned about ViaGen Pets and Equine, a company that preserves pet's cells and clone the animal. However, David said that at first, they were not entirely sure that they would go forward with the cloning process, but it was three years later that the family decided to bring Marley's clone. Now Ziggy has the same markings, eyes and mannerisms as Marley and the family is ready for the new chapter of their lives with Ziggy.

