Queen Of The Night Flower Looks Gorgeous As It Blooms; Watch Time-lapse Video

A beautiful video showing the blooming of the night flower has gone viral on social media. Tthe Queen of the Night, also called Epiphyllum oxypetalum, is a species of cactus and its flowers bloom during the night time only. Captured in a time-lapse video, the blooming of the night flower has stunned the netizens.

The 49 seconds time lapse clip shows the two beautiful flowers blooming slowly. We can also see a shift from day to night time in the video. The blooming starts during the day time, however, they completely open up during the dark. As the light comes back, the flowers flop back to their original form. With 66.4K views the beautiful big white night flower has created a buzz on Twitter. Uploaded on the account named, ‘iatemuggles’, the video has been very aptly captioned as, “time-lapse of 2 Queen Of The Night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) blooms”.

time-lapse of 2 Queen Of The Night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) blooms pic.twitter.com/UmZWZa69MH — ✥ (@iatemuggles) August 8, 2020

Completely blown by the video, netizens took to the comment section to praise the visuals. While some are comparing the blooming of the night flowers with life, others are posing questions on the comment section. With over 2.5K likes and 1K Retweets and comments, people have given the video their own caption.

Few days back another video featuring Orchid Mantis, insects that resemble a flower gained attention from netizens. In the video, one can see an insect sitting on top of a plant. As the insect resembles the flower Orchid, netizens were amazed to see the ‘walking orchids’. The 10-second long clip shows the insect moving on a leaf. The video was shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on July 13, the short peculiar clip left internet users amazed as well as spooked. While sharing the clip on Twitter, Nanda informed that the insects are mostly seen in Western Ghats of India.

(Image Credits: Twitter/IAteMuggles)

