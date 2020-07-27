World Nature Conservation Day Wishes To Send To Your Nature Loving Friends And Family

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated all around the globe every year. July 28 is celebrated as World Nature Conservation Day to increase awareness about protecting natural resources. Another aim of celebrating the day is to make the people aware of the importance of the conservation of nature.

The day also celebrates how to effectively conserve nature. It urges the citizens of the entire planet to emphasise on the importance of safeguarding the environment presently to make it available for future generations. Due to deforestation and other man-made activities, the vegetation, wildlife, and the flora and fauna of the Earth are constantly put to test. Barring natural disasters, man-made activities too have negatively impacted the conservation of nature.

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated globally to make people realise that their actions have a global impact. Few ways to conserve nature can, gradually, have an impact on the environment on a larger scale. Recycling, reusing reusable products, reducing the use of plastic, growing vegetables, planting trees as well as reducing the use of electricity can be termed as effective ways to conserve nature.

On the occasion of world nature conservation day, here are some of the wishes that you can send to your fellow nature lovers as well as to your friends and family.

World Nature Conservation Day wishes

We'll plant a TREE in your name, to celebrate World Conservation Day.

Enter lucky draw by close of July 27:

Like + Follow + Tag a friend

Will announce WINNER close of tmr. #worldconservationday #seechange #seechangeeducation#seechange https://t.co/ZbftVO6uK1 pic.twitter.com/1GaZViMZoj — Educating to Inspire (@RitaPang10) July 26, 2020

Celebrating World Nature Conservation Day by showing our gratitude to nature by providing us with natural resources.#MyEnvironmentMyKartavya pic.twitter.com/9ErgZAnms5 — Prateek Khanna (@prateek0004) July 23, 2020

"You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make" - Dr. Jane Goodall 🌍💚



📸 Valerie Luppino#marineprotectionproject #conservation #southafrica pic.twitter.com/wdlIcPjCd8 — Marine Protection Project (@TheMPP_ZA) July 26, 2020

