Times The Punjab Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

What’s Viral

Punjab police have come up with a creative and humorous idea to warn the people from leaving their homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

punjab police

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when some people refused to follow the rules, Punjab Police has taken it upon themselves to warn the people from leaving their homes in this new style. The Punjab Police has come up with a new creative idea to request people to stay indoors. Since the Stay At Home messages were becoming monotonous, Punjab Police added a humorous twist of Bollywood songs to the messages. Here is a look at Punjab Police's interesting tweets. 

Also Read: Punjab Police Launches 'Fake Di Khair Nahi' Campaign To Control Rumours About Coronavirus

Also Read: Video Of Punjab Police Performing Bhangra To Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Wins Internet

Here is how the Punjab Police is encouraging people to stay at home

Also Read: Punjab Police Distributes Free Milk & Food Packets To Underprivileged Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Punjab Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Through A Song; Watch

 

 

