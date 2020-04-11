Times The Punjab Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when some people refused to follow the rules, Punjab Police has taken it upon themselves to warn the people from leaving their homes in this new style. The Punjab Police has come up with a new creative idea to request people to stay indoors. Since the Stay At Home messages were becoming monotonous, Punjab Police added a humorous twist of Bollywood songs to the messages. Here is a look at Punjab Police's interesting tweets.
Gaddi leke bahar nikloge toh Gadar ho jayega!#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 6, 2020
#SaddeSuperHeroes@iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel#UditNarayanjha pic.twitter.com/Z7QgcHM9LM
"Mein toh raste se jaa raha tha"?! Even Govinda is not allowed!#PunjabFightsCorona— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 6, 2020
#StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes@govindaahuja21#KarishmaKapoor pic.twitter.com/NwvskIyLZ9
No Tamasha please! No Matargashti! Stay Home, Stay Safe!#PunjabFightsCorona— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 6, 2020
#StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes@deepikapadukone@arrahman@TamashaOfficial@Irshad_Kamil#ranbirkapoor
#matargashti
#mohitchauhan
#tamasha pic.twitter.com/iuzbo80bW6
Bade Miyan ho yaan Chhote Miyan, no going to the disco! Stay Home, Stay Safe!#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 6, 2020
@TandonRaveena @govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/UtLy1zq37e
We know raste mein hai uska ghar. But Papa kehte hai Stay Home Stay Safe.#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes#JugalHansraj#mayurikango pic.twitter.com/3qISOKkLqA— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 4, 2020
Even Sallu bhai would advise caution in these difficult times. Stay Home, Stay Safe. Don’t succumb to any temptation#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes#karishmakapoor@BeingSalmanKhan@Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee@The_AnuMalik pic.twitter.com/t5k14K5JQS— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 4, 2020
Our policeman may not have dimples, but their advise to every Chintu is that andar se bahar na aana na jaana!#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes#rishikapoor #dimplekapadia #bobbyfilm pic.twitter.com/xRqFGgkKoD— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 4, 2020
Khatta ho ya meetha, step out only for essentials or necessities. Or really in utmost emergencies#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes #amolpalekar #kishorekumar@mangeshkarlata@RakeshRoshan_N pic.twitter.com/bZpuiDjsMu— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 4, 2020
Requesting all Baanke Choreys ke meri gali mat aaya karo!#PunjabFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SaddeSuperHeroes@mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Oh7H0GUqWV— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 4, 2020
