Video Of Punjab Police Performing Bhangra To Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Wins Internet

After Kerala police's handwashing dance and Hyderabad police's viral awareness campaign, Punjab police have come up with a similar idea to educate the masses about the novel coronavirus. The video was shared on Twitter by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and it shows a group of cops dancing to a rehashed version of Bari Barsi to underline the importance of staying at home and social distancing. In the 1.5-minute long video at least seven policemen can be seen dancing on a choreographed version of Barsi Barsi with a hashtag displayed on the bottom that reads, "#PunjabFightsCorona." The video har garnered more than 74,000 views since it was uploaded on March 21.

Read: Hong Kong Reports Surge In Coronavirus Cases Weeks After Being Praised For Mature Handling

A message from the entire @PunjabPoliceInd to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, Stay at home and maintain Social Distance to Stay Safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone. #PunjabFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eWxKkEfzWq — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 21, 2020

Always unique. ♥️ — Shikari Baabu (@BaabuShikari) March 21, 2020

Nice 👍🏻

Awareness + Entertainment



All should follow — Baljinder Kaur (@baljindr25) March 21, 2020

Read: Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A video of Kerala police personnel was also doing rounds on social media a few days ago where a group of cops wearing masks performed a handwashing dance to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum in order to raise awareness among the common public. The 1.2-minute long video has garnered more than 1 million views in less than 20 hours. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Telangana shared a video on Twitter on March 19 that showed a group of policemen along with him performing an awareness dance on coronavirus at a busy traffic juncture in the city to raise awareness about washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

Read: Video: Hyderabad Cops Sensitise Commuters About COVID-19 At Traffic Signal

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world. And infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: US Man Arrested After Showing Fake Doctor's Note Claiming He Has Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.