Zomato Tells How Maya Would Describe Papri Chaat And It's Hilarious

Comedy show Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai was recently relaunched to soften the blow of nationwide lockdown imposed to stem coronavirus pandemic. The hilarious show features posh urbanized Maya Sarabhai who keeps taking a dig at her middle-class daughter in law, Monisha. One of the highlights of the show is Maya defining everything that Monisha says in her own ‘sophisticated way’ which often ended up with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.'

Taking reference from the show, Zomato took to Twitter to show how would the elegant Maya describe the famous Indian street food Papdi chaat.

monisha beta 'crisp fried dough wafers topped with chickpeas, yogurt and tangy tamarind mint and cilantro' bolo, this papdi chaat is so middle class — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 22, 2020

'Monisha beta'

The post immediately tickled funny bones of many and garnered over 2000 likes and 243 retweets. Netizens also dished out hilarious comments. While some lauded Zomato for their creativity, many others came up with their new ‘Maya style' definition of their food items.

Zomato Beta *Ghar ka Khana Bolo* this *Order from zomato* is so middle class..🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AgraLive (@agra_live) April 22, 2020

A bloated hollow wheat item cooked in oil and eaten with seasoned tamarind water and stuffed a little bit with white peas and gravy — Monik Bauva (@kaccha_nimbu) April 22, 2020

@VarunmThakur did it way before



Monisha beta “Flattened rice flakes with robust Indian Spices , mixed with sauteed onions and a dash of lime and sprinkle of coriander and basil leaves” bolo



poha is too middle class https://t.co/S27n4lPHMG pic.twitter.com/KQfPtBNRi4 — Pratik Santra (@PratikSantra) April 22, 2020

Papadi Chaat is an emotion, whatever you wrote is just a cart item. :-p :-p :-p — Fourth Angle of a Triangle!! (@BlackMirrorMonk) April 22, 2020

